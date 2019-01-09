$100k Lotto winner: 'holy sh--!'

Could these be your lucky Lotto balls?

Could these be your lucky Lotto balls?

THE winner of the $100,000 Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot ticket purchased at Grafton Shoppingworld News has been unveiled as a Strathpine grandmother.

The woman said while she had been holidaying interstate, the gift, worth $102,000, had been at home waiting for her return.

"We had been away for Christmas and my aunty had posted the ticket to me for my birthday and I didn't check the mail until we got home a couple of days ago," she said.

"I opened it up and wondered if it had been drawn yet.

"Then I checked the draw online, saw it had been won and thought 'holy sh*t!'".

Grafton Shoppingworld News owner Rose Driver said she felt relieved to know the winner had finally claimed their prize.

"We were getting so many customers coming in hoping they had the winning ticket."

"We're so happy for the winner, it's lovely to win a prize like that," she said.

The winner revealed her family had a feeling she had the winning entry after hearing NSW Lotteries officials had been trying to unite a player with their prize.

"My uncle saw on the local news that an entry purchased in Grafton had won the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot but the player hadn't claimed the prize yet," she said.

The woman won the guaranteed first prize of $100,000 in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10262, drawn on December 21 2018.

The winner also scored a consolation prize of $2000, ramping up her total windfall to $102,000.