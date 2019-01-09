Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Could these be your lucky Lotto balls?
Could these be your lucky Lotto balls?
News

$100k Lotto winner: 'holy sh--!'

ebony stansfield
by
9th Jan 2019 10:54 AM | Updated: 10:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE winner of the $100,000 Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot ticket purchased at Grafton Shoppingworld News has been unveiled as a Strathpine grandmother.

The woman said while she had been holidaying interstate, the gift, worth $102,000, had been at home waiting for her return.

"We had been away for Christmas and my aunty had posted the ticket to me for my birthday and I didn't check the mail until we got home a couple of days ago," she said.

"I opened it up and wondered if it had been drawn yet.　

"Then I checked the draw online, saw it had been won and thought 'holy sh*t!'".

Grafton Shoppingworld News owner Rose Driver said she felt relieved to know the winner had finally claimed their prize.　

"We were getting so many customers coming in hoping they had the winning ticket."　

"We're so happy for the winner, it's lovely to win a prize like that," she said.

The winner revealed her family had a feeling she had the winning entry after hearing NSW Lotteries officials had been trying to unite a player with their prize.　

"My uncle saw on the local news that an entry purchased in Grafton had won the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot but the player hadn't claimed the prize yet," she said.

The woman won the guaranteed first prize of $100,000 in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10262, drawn on December 21 2018.

The winner also scored a consolation prize of $2000, ramping up her total windfall to $102,000.

grafton shoppingworld news lottto winner prize
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Clarence Valley Council reviews holiday park pet policy

    premium_icon Clarence Valley Council reviews holiday park pet policy

    Council News DO Pets belong in Clarence coast holiday parks? That's the question posed by Clarence Valley Council as it reviews its dogs in Clarence holiday parks policy.

    Look to the sky to spot 'distinctive' Air Force jet

    Look to the sky to spot 'distinctive' Air Force jet

    News The specially painted jet will fly down the North Coast today

    'Nangs' driver pleads guilty to police pursuit, drug driving

    premium_icon 'Nangs' driver pleads guilty to police pursuit, drug driving

    Crime No laughing matter as woman faces court for serious offences

    Dashcam of close call on 'Bendy Bridge' starts fiery debate

    premium_icon Dashcam of close call on 'Bendy Bridge' starts fiery debate

    News Locals and tourists weigh-in on dashcam video.

    • 9th Jan 2019 11:39 AM

    Local Partners