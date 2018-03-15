$100k to find a better way of fixing unsealed roads

Finding better ways to maintain the council's unsealed road network could cost $100,000.

Finding better ways to maintain the council's unsealed road network could cost $100,000. Brett Wortman

RESEARCH to find better methods and materials for maintaining unsealed roads could be carried out in the Clarence Valley over the next two months.

On Tuesday the Clarence Valley Council's corporate governance and works committee recommended council allocate $100,000 for research and development into better ways of fixing dirt roads.

Before council can spend the money, the council would need to receive a report recommending trial sites, cost estimates, reporting and evaluation procedure in May.

The report also called for for assessment of road projects at McIntyres Lane and James Creek Rd to establish a construction cost and do a cost benefit analysis of sealing these roads.

If councillors pass this report next week they would also need to develop a service framework for unsealed road maintenance and discuss it at the April councillor workshop.

Clarence Valley mayor Jim Simmons questioned the need to spend $100,000, asking if the personal experience of council staff might be adequate.

Councils works and civil director Troy Anderson, said the money was necessary to fund field tests on different products to see how they would hold up in the real world.