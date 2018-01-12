$100m draw: Who's feeling lucky?

Maclean Newsagency manager Sebastian Fear shows off their division 1 winner poster after their last Saturday Lotto winner

Maclean Newsagency manager Sebastian Fear shows off their division 1 winner poster after their last Saturday Lotto winner Adam Hourigan

WITH $100m on offer form this week's Powerball draw, we've crunched the numbers to find where the big money has been given away.

Over the past five years, there have been six big money giveaways across the Clarence Valley.

If you're looking for where the big money has dropped, the current title holder is at Grafton Shoppingworld News, where they sold a Set for Life ticket in May 2016 worth $4.8m, and owner Rose Driver said already people are getting in on the action.

"We did an enormous amount yesterday," she said. "We never stopped all day and it was mostly in the Powerball draw."

Ms Driver said people were excited to see the amount of money on the board, but were mindful of others less fortunate.

"The majority of people want to help others when they win," she said.

"They want to help their kids, or give to family, and a lot of people have said that they'd love to give to the farmers."

Ms Driver admitted to having a sneaky game in the draws alongside their syndicate games.

"We've had quite a few people in for the syndicates, I think we did about 10 yesterday," she said.

"I'll have one when I remember. I just grab random numbers, or sometimes if the numbers look good on a system we'll buy one together."

While Grafton may have the money, it's in Maclean where the proverbial lightning has struck twice, with the Maclean newsagency selling two big winners in the past five years.

In November 2016 they sold the winning Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot first prize of $200,000, followed by a $1.4m Saturday Lotto win in June 2017.

Manager Sebastian Fear echoed his Grafton counterpart's feelings, saying that many people hoped they could do some good.

"There a few people saying they think it might be too much money, and hope it gets split, so more people can be helped, especially with the drought appeal out there," he said.

"We've had a fair bit of success in major and first divisions through the years, and I think it does give a bit of buzz to the town, which of course increases business."

And while he admitted they had no statistical better chance than anyone else, he said they always hoped they'd be the one to give away the money.

"I think every agency will hope they're due. It's a good thing for the town and it feels good to be able to do it," he said.

'It's been just over a year since our last one, and we'd love to do it again."

Other recent major winners were $100,000 at South Grafton News and Gifts in 2017, $1.3m at Yamba Fair Newsagency in 2016 and $1m at Grafton Mall News in 2013.