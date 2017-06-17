21°
News

100s sign petition opposed to proposed rate hike

Tim Howard
| 17th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
South Grafton resident Elwynne Casson signs the petition against the council's proposed special rate variation.
South Grafton resident Elwynne Casson signs the petition against the council's proposed special rate variation. Tim Howard

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SOUTH Grafton residents are putting their names on the line to oppose a proposed Clarence Valley Council special rates rise that will increase their base rate by 26% over three years.

The deadline for public submissions on a suite of council planning documents, which have been on public exhibition for two weeks, arrived yesterday.

A key part of the council's plans has been an 8% rate rise over three years, which compounds to a 26% increase in the base rate at the end of the SRV period in 2021.

Under pressure from the State Government to become Fit for the Future, the council is seeking more than $15 million through rates rises and service cuts.

The petition, which called on signatories to say no to the rate rise, was placed in five businesses in Skinner St, South Grafton.

South Grafton businesswoman Annie Dodd instigated the petition this week as part of her submission to the council.

She had collected 144 signatures from just one of the venues by 10am yesterday.

She said there were a number of reasons she was opposed to the rate rise.

"Why did they show us figures averaged over 10 years in the spreadsheet they put out at their community consultation?” she said. "The period of the SRV increase is actually three years.

"The Clarence Valley is still about the fourth poorest area in NSW. We have empty shops and people struggling, yet the council wants to put up rates.”

She was also disappointed the council had "threatened” ratepayers with the prospect of an administrator if the rates rise did not go ahead.

Across the road a co-owner of South Grafton News and Gifts, Brad Layton, said the council had little choice, but was happy to have the petition in his shop.

"I've sat down and gone through this with the mayor and council staff and they don't have a choice really,” he said.

But Mr Layton was not confident the council would spend any extra money wisely, based on its track record.

"Where's the guarantee they're not going to waste even more money,” he said.

"But if we have an administrator appointed the community is going to be really disappointed.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
Joelle shines for the good of the Earth

Joelle shines for the good of the Earth

Originally from the Clarence, Joelle takes fourth-runner up in Ms Earth pageant in Vegas

Valley needs to get ready to Suck it Up

MUDDY MADNESS: Yamba is set to host an assault obstacle course next year.

A tourism event worth about $800,000 could be coming to the Valley.

Ride of a lifetime passes through Clarence Valley

RIDE FOR JASE: Cyclist Ben Woods stops in at the Palmers Island Store on his journey to the four compass points of Australia, in memory of his brother Jase.

Ben Woods is cycling 18,000km in memory of his brother

Unconscious man pulled from surf at Iluka

AMBULANCE: Emergency Services

Man, 43, taken to Lismore Base Hospital

Local Partners

Clarence Valley Parenting Festival kicks off

12 day festival for Clarence Valley parents

Help library give the gift of fun to kids

Sevi Griffin, Jagger Jensen-Young and Beatrix Woodleigh get down with some toys in the Yamba Playgroup rooms.

Yamba Toy Library holding fundraiser

Fashion ready for Maclean Cup

ON THE CATWALK: Fashion on show from last year's Maclean Bowling Club Fashion Parade.

Parade to raise money for a good cause

Animal art collection on show at Yamba Museum

One of the public program exhibitors will be Alpaca owner Kathleen ​Werry.

Come out and see animal display as part of art show

Tradies' breakfast for men's health

The new Atkins diet does not require calorie counting or portion control but does require you to track your net carbs.

Grafton Bunnings to host free event next week

House of Cards: Is a sixth season necessary?

Some adroit manoeuvring in the latest season raises the question: Is it time to end the popular Netflix series?

Red Symons' bizarre chat: 'What's the deal with Asians?'

Beverly Wang and Red Symons

Symons had another question for his guest: “Are you yellow?”

The making of the iPhone: ‘It’s the reason I’m divorced’

The iPhone 4, now one of the older models of the game-changing smartphone.

Apple was reluctant to make the game-changing iPhone

Are Ten’s woes the beginning of the end for free-to-air TV?

Network Ten has been placed into voluntary administration.

The downfall of Ten is a symptom of issues in free-to-air tv

Katy Perry says all the awards she’s won are fake

Singer Katy Perry smiles during an interview in Berlin, Germany, 29 May 2017. Perry's new album "Witness" is released on 9 June 2017.

As an artist, Katy Perry isn’t interested in accolades

Century-old painting discovered in Antarctica

A 118-year-old depiction of a tree creeper painted by Dr Edward Wilson.

Painting discovered among penguin droppings at historic site.

Rebel Wilson wins defamation case against celeb tabloid

Actor Rebel Wilson outside court on Friday.

The Hollywood star, 37, sat in court every day of the trial.

Acreage On The Edge Of Town

53A Rawdon Street, Lawrence 2460

3 1 3 $425,000

You will have all the benefits of residential living plus the added bonus of living with part rural zoning which provides more flexibility when it comes to...

Here&#39;s your opportunity

27 Jubilee Avenue, South Grafton 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $62,500

This vacant allotment adjoins 26 Jubilee Avenue and is a gently undulating 701.9m2 building block. All services available for connection, zoned R1 General...

IT&#39;S TIME FOR YOU Go get it!!

18 Angus Drive, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 2 Auction

It's time to reap all the rewards of years past, time to start living again. You don't have to renovate, you don't have to settle for less than amazing and it's...

2 RESIDENTIAL BLOCKS AND ONE HISTORIC BUILDING IN A PRIME GRAFTON LOCALE

155-157 Bacon Street, Grafton 2460

1 1 Auction

CARVE out your dream home, develop units (4 unit complex DA approved), subdivide - all is possible here with the right approvals. Known locally as the Oddfellows...

Family Home That Ticks All The Boxes

9 Potaroo Place, Townsend 2463

House 4 4 4 449,000

Located in a quiet, family friendly cul-de-sac this double story home is large enough to comfortably accommodate the whole family. On the first floor of the...

Smart, tidy, master built and great shedding

24 Cypress Street, Townsend 2463

House 3 1 2 $375,000

When you are looking to get on the flat and need the quality of a master built brick home, then 24 Cypress Street, Townsend provides this type of home in the...

Fabulous options for budget buyers

40 River Road, Harwood 2465

House 3 1 1 $325,000

Located on the corner of River Road and Church Lane, Harwood, is a wonderful example of a family home that has been loved, cared for and maintained since it was...

Stone cottage makes for ideal home for singles or couples.

35 Clarence Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 1 $324,000

Whilst there are lots of opportunities to buy homes in Maclean town centre, there are a restricted number of homes that fall into the category that provides...

DON&#39;T LET IT BE THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY...

6 Hampton Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 7 Auction

With an understated price expectation in a market performing brilliantly there is no doubt the vendors of this amazing property will be negotiating in no time at...

INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL!

417 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 6 3 6 $635,000

Approx 25 years ago, this allotment of over one half an acre was secured. Positioned for privacy with rolling views over the Golf Course the evenings on the deck...

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!