$10.9m land sale in South Grafton

Tim Howard
| 9th Mar 2017 4:53 AM
The $10.9 million site snapped up by a Brisbane-registered company before Christmas.
The $10.9 million site snapped up by a Brisbane-registered company before Christmas.

A BLOCK of land in Iolanthe St, South Grafton has been sold for $10.903 million.

Information from the RP Data website said the sale was concluded on December 9, 2016.

The buyer was a Brisbane registered company, Exceed Capital Pty Ltd, established in May last year.

The land is zoned business development and is part of a business precinct based near the intersection of Spring St and the Pacific Highway.

Plans for the second Grafton Bridge show Iolanthe St will be part of the bridge approach. The bridge is scheduled to be completed by 2019 or 2020.

The Daily Examiner is in the process of contacting the buyer to find out what plans there are for the site.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence business clarence development

