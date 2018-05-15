Menu
Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons and general manager Ashley Lindsay have staked the council's long term planning on IPART granting an 8 per cent rate increase.
Council News

10am deadline for IPART to make SRV decision

Tim Howard
by
8th May 2018 9:54 AM

WITH a decision from IPART imminent on the future of a Special Rates Variation their are anxious eyes on clocks around the Clarence Valley.

IPART will announce its decision on the Clarence Valley Council's proposal for an 8 per cent rate rise over three years at 10am today.

The council has pegged its medium to long term planning on IPART green lighting the proposal, but as its previous attempt at an SRV showed, IPART can come back with alternatives.

In 2016 it refused a three-year SRV and allowed the council just one year of rates rise, which was then withdrawn from the rate base.

While there is plenty of bated breath in the council chambers at the moment, around the Valley people will also be anxious to see if they'll be paying more in their rates.

The cumulative rise of 8 per cent over three years amounts to a 25.97 per cent increase in the base rate, which will then became a permanent part of the rates structure.

A council spokesperson says general manager Ashley Lindsay would address staff after the announcement before making a public announcement.

More to come.

Grafton Daily Examiner

