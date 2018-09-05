Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coles hasn’t committed to putting a 10c levy on milk to raise money for drought-stricken farmers. Picture: AAP Image/Paul Miller
Coles hasn’t committed to putting a 10c levy on milk to raise money for drought-stricken farmers. Picture: AAP Image/Paul Miller
Business

10c milk levy too much for Coles

by Sophie Chirgwin
5th Sep 2018 8:54 AM

WOOLWORTHS is on board with the 10c milk levy proposal to help drought-stricken farmers, while Coles remains undecided.

Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources David Littleproud told the Nine Network Woolworths have shown support for the milk levy, but the process can only move forward if Coles get on board.

Reader poll

Do you support the proposed 10c levy on milk to raise money for drought-stricken farmers?

View Results

 

Queensland dairy farmers have called on the help of Australians to pay an extra 10c levy per litre on milk to go directly to farmers in drought.

"On Saturday I spoke to the CEO of Woolworths, who indicated to me their willingness to support the levy as well, so long as all the supermarkets came on that journey and I thank Woolworths for their leadership on that," he said.

"I've subsequently spoken to the Coles CEO who has indicated to me he's a little bit more circumspect about it, he is concerned about a 10c levy and the pressures on households that would raise, so we are waiting to hear back from Coles, but Woolworths has indicated that they are prepared to come on the journey with us."

Mr Littleproud said they are hoping Coles will come on board to begin facilitating the urgent process.

"I've been to Gympie and Lismore last week sitting at farmer's kitchen tables, listening to them tell me that they can't wait any longer, they need relief now."

"Hopefully we'll get some action in the coming week."

coles editors picks farming fartmers milk levy

Top Stories

    Council makes final decision on controversial intersection

    premium_icon Council makes final decision on controversial intersection

    News 'We went through hell to get this council to be Fit for the Future.'

    Rain misses most of drought-stricken NSW

    Rain misses most of drought-stricken NSW

    Weather SOME of NSW’s hardest-hit drought regions have missed out.

    No mercy for low-range drink drive offenders

    premium_icon No mercy for low-range drink drive offenders

    Crime Section 10s not enough deterrence for drink drivers.

    Funeral for one of the Valley's indigenous champions

    Funeral for one of the Valley's indigenous champions

    News Passion for indigenous health and education took her around world

    Local Partners