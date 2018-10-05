$10k scholarship to pursue teaching

Early childhood educator Tammy Willemsen from the New School of Arts Early Learning in OOSH Centre in South Grafton who was awarded a $10,000 government grant towards study.

Early childhood educator Tammy Willemsen from the New School of Arts Early Learning in OOSH Centre in South Grafton who was awarded a $10,000 government grant towards study. Ebony Stansfield

EARLY childhood educator Tammy Willemsen will be going off to university after being awarded the $10,000 Rural and Remote Early Childhood Teaching Scholarship from the NSW Government.

Ms Willemsen who currently works at the New School of Arts Early Learning in OOSH Centre in South Grafton has worked in the childcare industry for nearly nine years and never expected to be awarded the grant.

"It's pretty exciting and nervous at the same time, going back to study," she said.

The grant will enable her to further on her education and career.

"I'm diploma qualified at the moment, the scholarship will allow me to do my ECT which is the next big step after diploma," she said.

Ms Willemsen plans to undertake her studies mostly online through the University of New England next year so she can balance home, work with her newfound venture.

The scholarship recipients can decide how best to use the funds to support their studies which could include but not limited to the purchase or hire of textbooks and resources, costs associated with attending study sessions, technology to support study, or course fees.

Tammy thanked the Director at the Centre, Shirleyanne Blanchard for her support and encouragement in applying for the scholarship.

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis called in to congratulate Ms Willemsen at her workplace.

"The scholarship means that Tammy will now be in a position to upgrade her Diploma qualifications to an Early Childhood Teaching Degree which she indicated would've been difficult to achieve without the monetary support," Mr Gulaptis said.

He said highly qualified early childhood educators can make a real difference in the lives of our children, helping to set them up for a strong start to their school life.

"By improving the skills of early childhood educators, we can enrich the quality of preschool programs in rural and remote communities," he said.

For more information about the Rural and Remote Early Childhood Teaching Scholarships, visit www.education.nsw.gov.au.