24°
News

10km koala fence to be built with highway upgrade

22nd May 2017 8:45 AM
New koala fencing will be put in place as well as fauna connectivity structures to help native wildlife safely cross the new highway.
New koala fencing will be put in place as well as fauna connectivity structures to help native wildlife safely cross the new highway. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A 10-kilometre stretch of new koala fencing will be built as part of the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade to help keep local populations safe during and after construction work on the project.

The Woolgoolga to Ballina project team was targeting a 'zero harm' approach to managing koalas during construction of the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade, Page MP Kevin Hogan said.

"As part of the main civil works package, new koala fencing will be put in place as well as fauna connectivity structures to help native wildlife safely cross the new highway," Mr Hogan said.

"As part of this commitment, all workers will be inducted and trained in koala awareness and management with clear protocols and procedures on how to manage koala incidents on work sites.

"More than 90,000 trees will also be planted as part of revegetating at least 130 hectares of new koala habitat in the area - this is in addition to the project's overarching biodiversity offset ratio of preserving about four hectares of land for every one cleared, including for fencing."

The contract to provide the fencing had been awarded to Colemans Group (Aust) Pty Ltd, and was just one of a number of measures being put in place to protect koalas.

Fencing will be installed prior to major work along sections of Wardell Road and the existing Pacific Highway between Wardell and Coolgardie to help reduce koala deaths from road strikes during construction.

The Koala specific fauna fencing will be installed on both sides of the new highway at key koala population areas before the upgrade opens to traffic.

New South Wales Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said about 133 combined and dedicated structures for koalas are planned for the 155 kilometre upgrade, 26 of which are in this area, next to koala hotspots and proposed habitat revegetation areas.

"Ecologists will carry out pre-clearing surveys to identify koalas within the project corridor, including checks by a koala detection dog," he said.

"The ecologist will also be available during clearing activities and throughout the work.

"Project vehicles will be restricted to 80 km/h while travelling on roads between Richmond River and Coolgardie Road, and 50 km/h on Old Bagotville West Road and Back Channel Road.

"A speed reduction from 100 km/h to 80 km/h has been implemented for the general public on Wardell Road and Old Bagotville Road, areas frequently used by koalas.

"The Woolgoolga to Ballina project team is committed to working with the community and stakeholders to protect wildlife along the Pacific Highway to ensure the highest level of biodiversity protection."

The Australian and New South Wales governments are jointly funding the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade on an 80:20 basis.

For more information on the project visit www.rms.nsw.gov.au/W2B.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  koala koalas northern rivers environment pacific highway upgrade

Livermore bouncing back after on-field stroke

Livermore bouncing back after on-field stroke

FORMER Kookaburra Brent Livermore has praised the efforts and quick thinking of medical personnel to help his father survive a stroke.

Davis scores last-minute try to clinch thriller

Rebels halfback Kayan Davis puts a grubber through during the Group 2 Round 2 catch-up clash between South Grafton Rebels and Woolgoolga Seahorses at McKittrick Park.

Rebels half scores solo effort in dying minutes.

Grafton man dies in Pacific Highway tragedy

One of the Tigers players was injured just before half time and was led off the field in the ambulance.

A 74-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest prior to the crash.

5 reasons you're tired of Domino's, according to Domino's

Pineapple on pizza is not one of them, oddly enough.

Local Partners

A Touch of Realism at Yamba Museum

Artist Paul Bennett to paint in residence this week

VALLEY ROUND UP: Community news for week 21/5

Maclean View Club National Councillor Cecilia Bayliss, Fay Murphy 50 years member and Anne Dinham Zone Councillor.

All the news from the community

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Criterion Theatre's new call to arms

Meg Lucas as Raina and Wesley Chegwidden as Captain Bluntschli in the Criterion production of Arms and the Man.

Life member returns to direct charming comedy

Massive weekend of live music coming up at Pacific

Melbourne hip hop outfit The Outside Inn are in Yamba tonight.

Hip-hop tonight and electro tomorrow at Yamba venue

Cher, 71, and Celine Dion wow world at Billboard Awards

SHE celebrated her 71st birthday on the weekend, but music icon Cher can still compete with pop stars less than half her age.

Judah's return to The Voice stage is a knockout

Judah Kelly performs during his knockout round on The Voice.

QUEENSLAND singer nails Adele hit.

WIN acquires rights to Southern Cross Media television

WIN network coverage

Changes to take effect at end of the month

Wentworth star Daniielle Alexis: "I was born a boy"

Wentworth star Daniielle Alexis has revealed she was born a boy

Hervey Bay to star in international horror flick

Cage Dive, written and directed by Gerald Rascionato, is now screening in the United States of America. It had scenes filmed in Hervey Bay.

The thriller has been picked up by a major production company.

Dwayne Johnson, Tom Hanks announce White House bid on SNL

Dwayne Johnson is “officially” running for president in 2020

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Prime Westlawn Location - It must be Sold

295 North Street, Grafton 2460

House 5 2 2 $345,000

Our vendor's instructions are clear - 295 North Street will be sold. Presenting a low maintenance lifestyle in a sought after Westlawn address just moments to...

Your Own Oasis 25 Minutes to Town

427 Middle Creek Road, Kangaroo Creek 2460

House 1 1 SALE

Positioned at the end of a quiet country road, this stunning property of 156 acres is perfect for those who are in search of privacy and tranquillity. Versatile in...

Escape to the Country

139 Rogan Bridge Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 2 SALE

In today's market Waterview Heights is proving to be hot property and this stunning Perry Home is going to be no exception. Situated on approximately 5,000sqm and...

YOU WON&#39;T BELIEVE THE SERENITY - JUST 35 MINUTES TO TOWN

543 Purgatory Creek Road, Lilydale 2460

Rural 3 1 5 $489000

Offering gorgeous views to the Gibraltar Range, this dynamic 290 acres guarantees you solitude and peace. Boasting a stylish and modern home with high ceilings...

Can&#39;t Fight This Feeling

5 Buccaneers Court, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 4 $550,000

Whether you are looking for your first home, your last home, or anything in between, this is a property that is sure to appeal in every way. Presented to absolute...

Owner Liquidating Investment

3 Roderick Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $370,000

An incredible opportunity to acquire your home in Maclean for families and the prudent investors. This attractive split level design home suited to the side...

Neat As A Pin &amp; Perfect Location

5 Parklands Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

House 3 2 2 $465,000

Located within the very desirable Gulmarrad area between the Clarence River town of Maclean and our beautiful coastline with its pristine beaches such as Brooms...

Your Search Ends Here

36 Melaleuca Drive, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $485,000

Looking for value for money? Then look no further! Just make sure you look quickly though because this feature packed property has been priced to meet today hot...

HAMPTON&#39;S STYLE COTTAGE - Affordable entry with low holding costs

241 Lawrence Rd (Great Marlow), Grafton 2460

House 2 1 $230,000

Grafton is well renowned for its historic streetscapes and a home with heart is always highly sought. Fresh to the market is this recently refurbished settlers...

Your Privacy Assured

4 Boundary Road, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 6 $537,500

Located at the end of a quiet no through road with only one adjoining neighbor and natural bush-land on the other side. The larger than average block is 6,798m2 in...

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

The hardest place in the state to find a rental property

RENTAL SHORTAGE: Richmond River, Ballina Bar Emigrant Creek Pacific Highway Teven Interchange. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Not enough supply to meet insatiable demand

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!