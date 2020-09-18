Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A three-vehicle crash on the Pacific Motorway is causing long delays for the Friday morning commute, ahead of the official start of the school holidays.
A three-vehicle crash on the Pacific Motorway is causing long delays for the Friday morning commute, ahead of the official start of the school holidays.
News

10km traffic jam ahead of school holidays

by Cormac Pearson
18th Sep 2020 8:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Traffic is building up on Brisbane's southside, with cars nose-to-tail for 10km on the Pacific Motorway northbound after a three-vehicle crash on Friday morning.

The crash at Greenslopes has traffic stretching all the way back to Macgregor, right on the last morning school run ahead of the holidays.

Traffic built on the Pacific Motorway on Friday morning.
Traffic built on the Pacific Motorway on Friday morning.

 

The three vehicles collided at around 7.40am.

Two people have been taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The crash has now been cleared but long delays are expected.

 

The traffic situation on the Pacific Motorway. Photo: 7News
The traffic situation on the Pacific Motorway. Photo: 7News

 

Originally published as 10km traffic jam ahead of school holidays

school holidays traffic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meet the rising powerhouse of Aboriginal justice

        Premium Content Meet the rising powerhouse of Aboriginal justice

        People and Places The future of Indigenous legal services and practices is looking bright thanks to proud Yaegl woman Emma Langton.

        Road name change proposal to honour former mayor

        Premium Content Road name change proposal to honour former mayor

        News A notice of motion has been submitted to council to rename road

        IN COURT: Four people facing Maclean criminal court

        Premium Content IN COURT: Four people facing Maclean criminal court

        Crime Find out who's appearing in Maclean court today, September 18

        • 18th Sep 2020 8:00 AM
        Daily Catch-up: September 18, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: September 18, 2020

        News Find today's local fuel, weather, and other notices in one place!