Paige giving grandma a cuddle. Picture: Facebook/Lindsay Lindsay.
Offbeat

10yo girl’s hug hack during quarantine

by Jenna Martin
16th May 2020 5:51 PM

Australia seems - touch wood - to have almost made it out the other side of the coronavirus crisis.

In many Australian states, restrictions are lifting and we're starting to open our doors and embrace family members again.

But in some parts of the world - especially in the USA - the pandemic is far from over, with many places still in lockdown and people missing their loved ones, especially their grandparents.

We all know that Zoom, Facetime and House Party have been lifesavers when it comes to staying connected, but sometimes nothing beats a good old cuddle, right?

One 10-year-old from California was so desperate to hug her grandparents, she invented a "hug curtain" so she could do just that.

Her mum posted the video of the sweet moment to her Facebook page.

Posted by Lindsay Lindsay on Friday, 8 May 2020


Paige's mum, Lindsay, works as a nurse and said she had seen a video of a person who had made a type of blanket to hug their family.

"She put together a list and she designed it so she could hug nana and papa," Lindsay said, proudly, adding, "This girl is so freaking amazing and we were so happy to be able to hug them!"

To make the curtain, Paige used a shower curtain, disposable plates, glue, and some ziplock bags.

Her grandparents were completely overjoyed by the surprise when they opened the door.

"This is so cool," her grandma gushed, close to tears at the chance to cuddle her granddaughter after such a long time.

For more stories like this, visit kidspot.com.au

Paige was finally able to give grandma a cuddle. Picture: Facebook/Lindsay Lindsay
The adorable video has had almost 20k views so far.

"OMG, I have chills!!! So amazing," one person wrote. And another: "This kid might just save our world … remember her name!!!"

Paige is just another in a long line of kids proving the future really is in good hands by their ingenious response to the pandemic, like these kids who performed a concert for their elderly neighbour who were self-isolating, this pair of children who hand-delivered toilet paper so people wouldn't go without, and who can forget Hamish Blake's daughter Rudy Foster-Blake who just wanted everyone to 'not be naughty' and stay at home.

So there you go: The world might be a basket case but at least the kids are all right.

This article originally appeared on Kidspot and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as 10yo girl's hug hack during quarantine

Paige’s grandparents were beyond impressed. Picture: Facebook/Lindsay Lindsay
coronavirus lockdown offbeat pandemic

