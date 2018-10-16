Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scout Falls near Glenreagh.
Scout Falls near Glenreagh. Tim Howard
News

11 of the most Instagram friendly spots

ebony stansfield
by
16th Oct 2018 12:05 PM | Updated: 1:00 PM

Angourie Blue and Green pools

Located within Angourie Reserve, the pools are accessible via a path at the carpark at the end of the Crescent, Angourie or from either Spooky or Angourie Beaches.

Jacaranda Season

Grafton is known for its street trees and this street is just another representative of the many street plantings in Grafton. The second half of October sees the Jacaranda-lined streets and parks of Grafton look like something out of a dream, with the trees in full bloom.

By early November, the roads and footpaths are carpeted in fallen purple blossoms.


Yamba Ocean pool

The beautiful 'ocean pool' is built into the rocks at the southern end of Yamba's main beach.

View this post on Instagram

Sunrises 🌅 ☀️ 💦

A post shared by Cas Martin (@cassiemartin1989) on


Whale and dolphin watching

Check-out Iluka Main Beach, Pilot Hill, Yamba, Angourie Headland, BroomsHead, Diggers Headland, Wooli for some of the best spots.

 

Figtree Avenue

Local in Grafton this magnificent avenue of 17 giant fig trees, which extend along both sides of the street. 

The Clarence Gorge

The Shack is on the Winter's family property on the southern side of the magnificent Clarence Gorge. 


Yuraygir Coastal Walk

Follow the ancient wandering trails of Australia's coastal emus on the multi-day Yuraygir coastal walk.

Tackle the full 65 kilometres with overnight camping stops along the way or break the track up into shorter segments. It's best walked north to south with the sun at your back.

Nymboida National Park

Canoe the rapids on Nymboida and Mann rivers, 4WD into the wilderness, and camp in pristine bushland. 

 

View this post on Instagram

forever on the water, in the water, or underwater 💦

A post shared by DANI (@aussiearoundtheworld) on

Boundary Creek

The river flows generally north and northeast before reaching its confluence with the Nymboida River, near the locality of Nymboida.

Scout's Falls Swimming Holes

The falls have two pools, with a spot where you can climb onto the submerged rocks underneath the waterfall.

 

Maclean lookout

Maclean Lookout is just two kilometres from the town centre and offers a spectacular view of the coast, bushland, cane fields, river, islands and township.

clarence valley instagram photo top-spots
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    John Edwards returns to Grafton Local Court

    John Edwards returns to Grafton Local Court

    Crime THE MAN accused of murdering missing Grafton school teacher Sharon Edwards is due to appear in Grafton Local Court again today

    Belflyer win best since Kensei's Cup triumph

    premium_icon Belflyer win best since Kensei's Cup triumph

    Horses GRAFTON racing has had its heroes, but few come close to Belflyer.

    Grafton kids come out on top in Tassie

    Grafton kids come out on top in Tassie

    Hockey SIX of the region's finest juniors take all at hockey nationals.

    CALL OF DUTY: Yamba veteran steps up for his country

    premium_icon CALL OF DUTY: Yamba veteran steps up for his country

    Hockey DALY floored by selection in Australian over-75 side.

    Local Partners