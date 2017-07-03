11: The Jackal's Ramornie double

IN THE lead up to the 2017 July Carnival we count down the event's top 20 greatest moments of all time. At No.11 we look at The Jackal's consecutive Ramornie Handicap wins of 2007 and 2008.

ENIGMATIC country racehorse The Jackal paved a fairway of gold for former golf professional Paul St Vincent not once, but twice, in the time-honoured Ramornie Handicap at Grafton.

Installed as $4.80 favourite for the 2007 edition, the Tamworth-based gelding beat home $51 outsider Sir Covet and Gee I Jane ($10) in a time of 1:08.35 for the 1200m sprint. In 2008 he stormed home at $9 to win by two and a half lengths from Kris Lees-trained Captain Bax ($10), this time breaking Cangronde's 1996 track record in a time of 1:08.02. Both times leading country jockey Robert Thompson was in the saddle.

St Vincent brought The Jackal back to Grafton to attempt a third Ramornie in 2010, finishing fourth behind Pinwheel, and surpassed the million dollar mark in career prizemoney when third in the Falvelon Handicap at Eagle Farm in 2011.

St Vincent purchased The Jackal, by American stallion Bite The Bullet out of Positive Surprise, for $20,000 as a yearling, and retired the gelding in 2013 with a total of $1,020,810 in career earnings including 15 wins from 74 starts.