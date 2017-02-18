11 Things to Do this week

36°
18th Feb 2017 5:00 AM
Mountainview race track on Sunday.
Mountainview race track on Sunday. Debrah Novak

Ashby Markets

WHEN:

Sunday

WHERE:

Ashby Community Centre

DETAILS:

Enjoy a morning stroll through the Ashby Markets on Sunday. Stalls include fruit and vegetables, homemade cakes, slices, second-hand goods and the arts and crafts of talented locals. If you get peckish, the community centre canteen has some delicious food.

Troy Cassar-Daley

WHEN:

Sunday

WHERE:

Yamba Golf Club

DETAILS:

Fresh from another big year at the Tamworth Country Music Festival, the Clarence Valley's best-loved country musician will take audiences on a trip through his latest album The Things I Carry Around as well as his extensive back catalogue.

Grafton Showground Markets

WHEN:

Saturday

WHERE:

Grafton Showground

DETAILS:

At the these markets you can enjoy a wide variety of stalls including all kinds of poultry, cage birds, clothing, plants, jewellery, home-made cakes, produce, handicrafts, woodwork, second-hand goods and bric-a-brac, coffee, food, and musical entertainment.

Pondering the Garden

WHEN:

Saturday, 11am

WHERE:

Iluka Emporium

DETAILS:

Come along to meet artist Jay Foley at his exhibition "Pondering the Garden”, which features paintings and etchings based on his home orchard and gardens.

Tucabia-Copmanhurst Cricket Club trivia

WHEN:

Saturday, 7pm

WHERE:

Good Intent Hotel, South Grafton

DETAILS:

The Tucabia-Copmanhurst Cricket Club is raising money for the Grafton Base Hospital Oncology Unit with a trivia night this weekend.

Tables of 8 at $10 a person, and a barbecue beforehand for $5 per person.

Contact Amy Blanch for details 0403738924.

Have your say, Iluka

WHEN:

Friday, 3pm to 4.30pm

WHERE:

Iluka Community Hall

DETAILS:

As part of the Community Strategic Plan, Clarence Valley Council is holding community consultation meetings so you can have your say. Tell Clarence Valley Council where the community should be in 10 years time.

John Williamson

WHEN:

Saturday

WHERE:

Saraton Theatre

DETAILS:

One of Australia's most loved country artists is heading to the Saraton Theatre this weekend to play all of his biggest songs. Tickets are available online or at the theatre.

Intro to Yoga Class

WHEN:

Saturday, 2pm

WHERE:

Evolve Yoga and Meditation Studio, Webber Arcade, Prince Street

DETAILS:

Have you ever wanted to go to a yoga class but you weren't sure what to do? Well Evolve Yoga and Meditation Studio is holding an Introduction to Yoga class. $10 refunded when you enrol for 5 weeks or more. Call Nitya to book, 0411309678.

Hillclimb come and try

WHEN:

Sunday

WHERE:

Mountain View Motor Sport Complex, 262 Clarence Way, Mountain View

DETAILS:

Grafton Sporting Car Club is opening up their complex to drivers wishing to have a go on the track.

You can bring your own road registered or unregistered car, but it must pass a scrutineering check or use a club car.

Minimum age of participants is 14.

Entry is $30 and a CAMS Day Licence is $30.

There are experienced drivers available for instructional laps with you as the passenger.

For more information, contact the club on 0408662656 or email hillclimb@gscc.org.au.

BWS Relay for Life Fundraiser

WHEN:

Saturday morning

WHERE:

BWS Yamba

DETAILS:

With the Lower Clarence Relay For Life around the corner, BWS is helping raise money for the Cancer Council with a sausage sizzle this Saturday morning.

Power of the mind

WHEN:

Saturday, 8pm

WHERE:

South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club

DETAILS:

Hypnotist Wayne Donnolly is here to demonstrate the power of the mind.

The free show at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club will have you laughing along or joining in on the show.

Get in early to reserve your seat.

Grafton Daily Examiner
