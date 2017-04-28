23°
News

10 things to do in the Clarence Valley this week

Caitlan Charles
| 28th Apr 2017 5:55 PM Updated: 5:55 PM
Swim start of the Yamba Triathlon Festival at Whiting Beach on Saturday, 27th February, 2016. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner
Swim start of the Yamba Triathlon Festival at Whiting Beach on Saturday, 27th February, 2016. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner Debrah Novak

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Yamba Triathlon

WHEN: April 29 and 30

WHERE: Yamba Bay

DETAILS: Take part in the annual Yamba Triathlon Festival or maybe take on the new long course Ultimate Yamba Triathlon.

>> RELATED STORY: All eyes on Sullohern at Yamba Triathlon Festival

With lots of things to see and do in Yamba, your weekend will be full of riding, beaches, and beautiful food.

Photos
View Gallery

There Goes the Bride

WHEN: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton

DETAILS: There Goes the Bride is an extremely funny play about a young girl's forthcoming marriage; premarital sex, nervous breakdowns, sexy apparitions and an overly lavish ceremony make for a riotous delight of laugh-out-loud comedy.

Friday and Saturday sessions are from 7.30pm with Sunday beginning at 2.30pm. Tickets are $20, $15 for concession.

>> RELATED STORY: NIDA graduate stars in latest Playhouse production

 

Thespian Doug Hall stars in the Pelican Playhouse's latest production There Goes the Bride.
Thespian Doug Hall stars in the Pelican Playhouse's latest production There Goes the Bride.

 

Yamba International Film Festival

WHEN: Friday until May 3

WHERE: Yamba Cinema

DETAILS: Yamba Cinema is bringing the world of cinema to the local screens with films from across Australia and all over the world.

The festival aims to bring you films rarely seen in regional Australia like Golden Globe winning Moonlight.

>> RELATED STORY: Best of the best for Yamba film festival

Tickets are $14 per session or a festival pass is available.

For more information and a list of films, visit www.yambacinema.com.au

Lower Clarence Dance Eisteddfod

WHEN: April 28 to May 6

WHERE: Maclean Civic Hall

>> RELATED STORY: Dancers ready to take stage in Lower Clarence

DETAILS: Dancers from across the region will descend on Maclean for the next week to show off their skills. Troupes are on from Saturday, April 29 to Sunday, April 30 and scholarships and gala concert are on Saturday, May 6.

Grafton Fight Night

When: Saturday, gates open at 5.45pm with fights scheduled from 6pm

Where: CRJC Grafton Racecourse

>> RELATED STORY: Grafton fighters 'go to war' on home turf

DETAILS: After the resounding success of last year's Grafton Fight Night, the Grafton Amateur Boxing Club is stepping back in the ring for their Battle on the Clarence amateur boxing tournament. With a fight card filled to the brim with different weight classes, there will be action for all appetites. Tickets are $20 or corporate tables of eight are $120 per head.

 

Zac, Ryan and Brendan Cotten and Jamie Masnfield are on the card for this weekend's fight night.
Zac, Ryan and Brendan Cotten and Jamie Masnfield are on the card for this weekend's fight night. Adam Hourigan

 

Maclean Show

WHEN: May 2 and 3

WHERE: Maclean Showground

>> RELATED STORY: No fowl play with Brian's award-winning chooks

DETAILS: Enjoy the Maclean Agricultural Show with sideshows, equestrian events, sales displays, floral and fruit exhibitions and food stalls. There is something for everyone at the show.

 

2016 Maclean Showgirl Kristi Lawrence and junior showgirl Nicole Cameron enjoy the fireworks at the show from high above the showground.
2016 Maclean Showgirl Kristi Lawrence and junior showgirl Nicole Cameron enjoy the fireworks at the show from high above the showground. Adam Hourigan

 

Lanbruk's Gunyah Open Day

WHEN: April 30, 10am to 3pm

WHERE: 423 Carrs Peninsula Rd, Junction Hill

DETAILS: Entry to museum, farm animals, and olive tastings are $5 per person, with children under 12 free. Coffee machine, drinks and home made sponge with jam and fresh cream available all day at $7, with the gift shop open. For more information contact Don and Dorothy Enders on 6642 6640.

Trapunto Machine Needle Case

WHEN: Saturday, 9.30am to 2pm

WHERE: Sals Sewing, 61 Skinner St, South Grafton

DETAILS: Tapunto Machine Needle Case with Christine Mirchell is a workshop where you get to construct a fabulous holder for your machine needles.

A free kit will be provided for this workshops, all other workshop requirements upon booking.

Cost is $10. To book, call 0427 526 918 or email sallybutt@bigpond.com

MC swimming development day

When: Sunday, 10am

Where: South Grafton Aquatic Centre

DETAILS: Swimming North Coast will be holding the first day of their development program for swimmers with a disability. Australian Rio Paralympian Kate Wilson will be a part of the afternoon to help with the development of local swimmers.

Community Health Presentation

WHEN: Friday, 2pm

WHERE: Grafton Community Centre, Duke St

DETAILS: Dean Kesarlal is coming to Grafton to talk truth about your health and yourself. Dean has over 13 years experience speaking on the body's innate healing capacity once given the right environment.

To book, call 0499 350 995.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  things to do whatson

Movie HQ closure marks end of an era for Yamba

Movie HQ closure marks end of an era for Yamba

WHEN Lyn Curtis closes the doors to Movie HQ for the last time this weekend, it will mark the end of an era for video stores in the Lower Clarence.

Concerns raised about animal baiting in Grafton

No chocolates for pets this Easter.

Suspicious deaths lead to concerns over baiting

Six Valley footballers make Gladiators final cut

Ghosts Mitch Gorman with the ball during the 1st round of Group 2 premier rugby league match between the Grafton Ghosts and Nambucca Heads Roosters at Frank McGuren Park, Grafton, 25th March, 2017.

Ghosts and Rebels account for one third of Group 2 side.

10 things to do in the Clarence Valley this week

Swim start of the Yamba Triathlon Festival at Whiting Beach on Saturday, 27th February, 2016. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

Looking for something to do in the Clarence Valley?

Local Partners

10 things to do in the Clarence Valley this week

A triathlon festival, boxing fight night, NIDA performers and an international film festival among this weekend's many events. Check out full details here.

LETTER: Getting council's General Fund right

Jim SimmonsPhoto ContributedNO RESALE

Open letter from mayor addresses SRV and rates rises

Your weekend guide to gigs in the Clarence Valley

Talented young musician Grace McDonald will be perfomring at the Clocktower Hotel on Friday night following up on May 13 by supporting trumpet guru James Morrison at his Grafton concert.

What's on this weekend

Grace gets to play with trumpet great

Grace McDonald

19-year-old Grafton musician to support James Morrison next month

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Movie HQ closure marks end of an era for Yamba

WHEN Lyn Curtis closes the doors to Movie HQ for the last time this weekend, it will mark the end of an era for video stores in the Lower Clarence.

Your weekend guide to gigs in the Clarence Valley

Talented young musician Grace McDonald will be perfomring at the Clocktower Hotel on Friday night following up on May 13 by supporting trumpet guru James Morrison at his Grafton concert.

What's on this weekend

Anthony LaPaglia steps out with new fiancee

Anthony LaPaglia.

Actor Anthony LaPaglia engaged to much younger girlfiend

Ronan Keating a dad for fourth time

Ronan Keating and Storm Keating.

Bouncing baby boy for Boyzone star

The Rock opens up about tough childhood

Dwayne Johnson.

The Rock in a hard place

Lion King remake well under way

Seth Rogen.

More Lion King remake cast members revealed

Splendour auctions VIP passes for flood appeal

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Each pass will have a reserve price of $500

Owner Committed Elsewhere - New Price!

26 Edinburgh Drive, Townsend 2463

House 4 2 2 $426,000

Beautifully presented and in a prime location, neighbouring a park-like land reserve is this family home in the fast growing Townsend area. The nearly three...

Neat As A Pin &amp; Perfect Location

5 Parklands Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

House 3 2 2 $465,000

Located within the very desirable Gulmarrad area between the Clarence River town of Maclean and our beautiful coastline with its pristine beaches such as Brooms...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $495,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

Coastal Holiday Unit

9/28 Ocean Road, Brooms Head 2463

Unit 1 1 1 $215,000

This is a sensational opportunity to purchase an original, affordable unit in beautiful Brooms Head. Located just a short walk to the beach, this is a solid...

Large Residential Block Must Be Sold

22a Cypress Street, Townsend 2463

Residential Land Approximately 4797m2 allotment. Battleaxe access from Cypress Street creates extra privacy. Capable ... Friday 5th May...

Approximately 4797m2 allotment. Battleaxe access from Cypress Street creates extra privacy. Capable of dual occupancy development subject to council...

Dress circle position will satisfy the discerning buyer in Maclean

3 Ayr Street, Maclean 2463

House 4 3 4 $580,000

Maclean can offer home searchers some amazing positions within the town to enjoy the Clarence Valley lifestyle. These cherished spots become available once in a...

The Natural Paradise that is Secret Hollow

Lot 11 Old Murrayville Road, Ashby Heights 2463

House 2 1 2 Friday 5th May...

This 47 acre property affectionately known by the owners as Secret Hollow offers such privacy it has to be seen to be believed. As you cruise through the...

Commander and Chief on Maclean hill…

2a Jamison Street, Maclean 2463

House 5 2 2 $730,000

If there was ever a home in Maclean that has captured the imagination over the years, 2a Jamison Street, Maclean would be the one. The sheer size of the home on...

Executive Residence, in Premier Position.

14 Highland Ridge, Maclean 2463

House 2 1 2 $412,500

Are you looking for a new house? Are you looking for a house that is finished to the highest level? Are you looking for a house on the hill in Maclean? Then 14...

PRIVATE, BIG &amp; FAMILY FRIENDLY

33 Bellengen Street, Tucabia 2462

House 4 1 2 NOW $419,000!

This immaculately presented brick and tile family home combines a spacious layout with private leisure facilities offering an idyllic lifestyle in a quiet village...

Affordable rentals out of reach for North Coast residents

Rental affordability hits new crisis levels

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Snapshot reveals dire rental shortage in Clarence Valley

TIGHT: Anglicare North Coast chief executive officer Estelle Graham.

Rental housing affordability in the Clarence Valley plummets

Rental affordability crisis hits the Clarence hard

Rental Affordability Snapshot highlights Clarence

Regional NSW house prices surge

Prices rise along the eastern seaboard, how did your house fare?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!