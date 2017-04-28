10 things to do in the Clarence Valley this week

Swim start of the Yamba Triathlon Festival at Whiting Beach on Saturday, 27th February, 2016. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

Yamba Triathlon

WHEN: April 29 and 30

WHERE: Yamba Bay

DETAILS: Take part in the annual Yamba Triathlon Festival or maybe take on the new long course Ultimate Yamba Triathlon.

With lots of things to see and do in Yamba, your weekend will be full of riding, beaches, and beautiful food.

There Goes the Bride

WHEN: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton

DETAILS: There Goes the Bride is an extremely funny play about a young girl's forthcoming marriage; premarital sex, nervous breakdowns, sexy apparitions and an overly lavish ceremony make for a riotous delight of laugh-out-loud comedy.

Friday and Saturday sessions are from 7.30pm with Sunday beginning at 2.30pm. Tickets are $20, $15 for concession.

Thespian Doug Hall stars in the Pelican Playhouse's latest production There Goes the Bride.

Yamba International Film Festival

WHEN: Friday until May 3

WHERE: Yamba Cinema

DETAILS: Yamba Cinema is bringing the world of cinema to the local screens with films from across Australia and all over the world.

The festival aims to bring you films rarely seen in regional Australia like Golden Globe winning Moonlight.

Tickets are $14 per session or a festival pass is available.

For more information and a list of films, visit www.yambacinema.com.au

Lower Clarence Dance Eisteddfod

WHEN: April 28 to May 6

WHERE: Maclean Civic Hall

DETAILS: Dancers from across the region will descend on Maclean for the next week to show off their skills. Troupes are on from Saturday, April 29 to Sunday, April 30 and scholarships and gala concert are on Saturday, May 6.

Grafton Fight Night

When: Saturday, gates open at 5.45pm with fights scheduled from 6pm

Where: CRJC Grafton Racecourse

DETAILS: After the resounding success of last year's Grafton Fight Night, the Grafton Amateur Boxing Club is stepping back in the ring for their Battle on the Clarence amateur boxing tournament. With a fight card filled to the brim with different weight classes, there will be action for all appetites. Tickets are $20 or corporate tables of eight are $120 per head.

Zac, Ryan and Brendan Cotten and Jamie Masnfield are on the card for this weekend's fight night. Adam Hourigan

Maclean Show

WHEN: May 2 and 3

WHERE: Maclean Showground

DETAILS: Enjoy the Maclean Agricultural Show with sideshows, equestrian events, sales displays, floral and fruit exhibitions and food stalls. There is something for everyone at the show.

2016 Maclean Showgirl Kristi Lawrence and junior showgirl Nicole Cameron enjoy the fireworks at the show from high above the showground. Adam Hourigan

Lanbruk's Gunyah Open Day

WHEN: April 30, 10am to 3pm

WHERE: 423 Carrs Peninsula Rd, Junction Hill

DETAILS: Entry to museum, farm animals, and olive tastings are $5 per person, with children under 12 free. Coffee machine, drinks and home made sponge with jam and fresh cream available all day at $7, with the gift shop open. For more information contact Don and Dorothy Enders on 6642 6640.

Trapunto Machine Needle Case

WHEN: Saturday, 9.30am to 2pm

WHERE: Sals Sewing, 61 Skinner St, South Grafton

DETAILS: Tapunto Machine Needle Case with Christine Mirchell is a workshop where you get to construct a fabulous holder for your machine needles.

A free kit will be provided for this workshops, all other workshop requirements upon booking.

Cost is $10. To book, call 0427 526 918 or email sallybutt@bigpond.com

MC swimming development day

When: Sunday, 10am

Where: South Grafton Aquatic Centre

DETAILS: Swimming North Coast will be holding the first day of their development program for swimmers with a disability. Australian Rio Paralympian Kate Wilson will be a part of the afternoon to help with the development of local swimmers.

Community Health Presentation

WHEN: Friday, 2pm

WHERE: Grafton Community Centre, Duke St

DETAILS: Dean Kesarlal is coming to Grafton to talk truth about your health and yourself. Dean has over 13 years experience speaking on the body's innate healing capacity once given the right environment.

To book, call 0499 350 995.