11 things to do this week

A cute golden retriever dog is wearing a santa hat during Christmas. It is sitting and looking happy. A Christmas tree with lights is in the background. FatCamera

Christmas Muster

WHEN: Sunday, from noon

WHERE: Yamba Bowling Club

DETAILS: Don't miss Tom Maxwell's appearance at the Yamba Country Music Special Christmas Muster this weekend. Walk-up artists are welcome and backing music will be provided by Suburban Country with a break featuring Check2.

Bring decorations for your table with a competition for the most festive. $5 entry includes an afternoon cuppa.

Maclean Markets

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Main carpark, Maclean, near the bowling club

DETAILS: Offering an array of stalls including jewellery, clothing, plants, craft items, freshly baked cookies and cakes and a great range of fresh produce, there is something for everyone at the Maclean Community Markets.

Christmas dog parade

WHEN: Saturday, 8am-11am

WHERE: Sandy Paws Vet, Iluka

DETAILS: Help raise money for local animal rescue groups this weekend at Sandy Paws Vet. There will be prizes for the best dressed pooch, best dressed owners and a lucky draw. $10 per dog, 8am registration.

Handmade markets

WHEN: Sunday, 10am to 3pm

WHERE: Upstairs at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club

DETAILS: The Handmade Markets are fast becoming a staple in the Clarence Valley and this week they are back to fundraise for the Westpac Helicopter with their Christmas Market.

There will be fun for the kids and lucky door prizes. Pop down to the market to try and find a few Christmas presents.

Giant Christmas Party

WHEN: Saturday, from 4pm

WHERE: Grafton District Services Club

DETAILS: Celebrate your work or social group Christmas party at the GDSC. Barefoot bowls rolls off at 4pm with bucket beer specials and Christmas cocktails. The smorgasbord will start at 6.30pm with ham, prawns and all the Christmas trimmings.

And don't miss McKenzie, a live band that will have your toes tapping, from 8pm.

Tickets are $39.90 and are available from the GDSC reception.

Maclean Carols

WHEN: Saturday, 6pm

WHERE: St Joseph's Primary School

DETAILS: With a change of venue this year, the Maclean Rotary Family Christmas Carols will be bigger and better than ever. Bring a blanket or a chair, with a few nibbles and drinks and enjoy an evening of carols. Don't miss the visit from Santa and there are SPAR vouchers to be won, donated by the Maclean Commonwealth Bank.

Head of the Clarence River Regatta

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Clarence River, Grafton

DETAILS: Almost 250 athletes will descend on the Clarence Valley this week ahead of the Grafton Rowing Club's Head of the Clarence River Regatta.

Maclean High School have registered teams in almost all divisions and Grafton High will represent in the boys' under-15 and under-17 quad scull.

But the biggest event of the weekend is set to be the championship under-17 girls' single scull, with more than 30 entries.

Fight night

WHEN: Saturday, from 6.30pm

WHERE: Raymond Laurie Sports Centre

DETAILS: It's a fight night you don't want to miss with Yamba and Grafton-based fighters taking on their competition this weekend. There are 10 ammeter bouts on the card, so don't miss a brilliant fight night.

Christmas Markets

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: Ford Park, Yamba

DETAILS: Enjoy a morning in the sun at this weekend's Yamba Christmas Market. Organisers Live Prawn Productions have brought internationality acclaimed comedy contortionist Bendy Em in for a little extra entertainment.

Festive Fair and Carols

WHEN: Saturday, 4pm-8pm

WHERE: St Andrew's Grafton

DETAILS: Enjoy a little festive evening at St Andrew's with a fair and Christmas carols. All profits go to Compassion Mums and Bubs program.

Grafton street orienteering

WHEN: Today, 5pm

WHERE: Memorial Park, Grafton

DETAILS: Armed with a cap and a clue street, you have 45 minutes to get as many points as you can. It's a chance to get active and see parts of Grafton you wouldn't otherwise see.