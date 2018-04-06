11 Things to do this week

Redmen Rugby Raffles

WHEN:

7-8pm Today

WHERE:

Jacaranda Hotel Grafton

DETAILS:

Redmen Rugby are up this Friday night for meat and seafood raffles. Tickets will be on sale all day and will draw at 7pm. Jackpot prize this week is $375 and you have to be here.

Monster Garage Sale

WHEN:

7.30am Saturday

WHERE:

Lawrence Museum

DETAILS:

Grab a bargain at the Lawrence Museum monster garage sale with items for home, garden, work, fun and leisure, gifts for Mother's Day too. With refreshments available.

Grafton Riding Club Dressage Day

WHEN:

Saturday 8am-7pm

WHERE:

Hawthorne Rodeo Park

DETAILS:

T-Shirt Dressage Day, is an opportunity to come along and have a go. You must be a GRC or EA member to participate. All enquiries to Wendy 0457 526 790 or email graftonridingclub@gmail.com All entries via nominate: https://nominate.com.au/equestdn

/Event.aspx?event=11278&eventlist=2

Kokedama Workshop

WHEN:

9-10.30am Saturday

WHERE:

Workshop hub, Grafton Shoppingworld

DETAILS:

This workshop will be a step-by-step of making your own kokedama (moss balls) and the price includes all materials. $30 per person with a limit of 25 people per session. Bookings are essential at www.graftonshoppingworld.com.au

Grafton Dragon Boat Club

WHEN:

10-11am Saturday

WHERE:

Kichner Street, Grafton

DETAILS:

This is a come and try dragon boating at Corcoran Park, which can be exciting and a great workout for the core. You will also have the opportunity to meet new people.

Adam Brand: Milestones 20 Years Tour

WHEN:

8-9.30pm Saturday

WHERE:

Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba

DETAILS

: This year marks 20 years of Adam Brand as a country music performer, and because of this he will be bringing all of his top hits plus music from his new album, Milestones, to the Valley.

Purchase your tickets at https://events.ticketbooth

.com.au/event/adam-brand or contact Bowlo Sports and Leisure reception.

Duffer Falls and Lyrebird Falls Walk

WHEN:

8am Sunday

WHERE:

Boundary Creek Picnic area or meet at car park behind old Tourist Office (McDonald's car park) at 8am to car pool

DETAILS:

Around 10km of walking with starting and finishing points at Boundary Creek Picnic area. Moderate fitness required, and bring morning tea and lunch with swimmers if water isn't too cold. Cost: $5 for non-members and petrol share with booking essential. Contact Clarence Valley Bushwalking Club - walk leader Loni Wilson 0439 273 289.

Maclean Country Music

WHEN:

1-5pm Sunday

WHERE:

Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS:

A free country music show for all to enjoy, with plenty of country and rock music to boogie to. Performance is in the dining room. Inquiries to Doreen on 66452203 or Val on 66452973.

Festival Concerto 5 - Ensemble Q

WHEN:

2-5pm Sunday

WHERE:

Clarence Valley Conservatorium

DETAILS:

As Ensemble in Residence at Queensland Conservatorium Griffith University, Ensemble Q is the culmination of decades developing and refining chamber music practice in Australia and brings together a collective of Australia's leading chamber and new music exponents as creators, presenters and mentors.

UFC 223 Showing

WHEN:

Sunday 2-5pm

WHERE:

Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS:

One of the most anticipated fights for 2018 will take place when Tony Ferguson defends his lightweight title for the first time. The co-main event between current Champion Namajunas and former Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk is expected to be an absolute thriller. This will be a live showing on the big screen at the club.

The Grafton Ukettes

WHEN:

10am to 12 Mondays

WHERE:

The Hub, corner Queen and Oliver Streets, Grafton

DETAILS

: There are more than 80 members apart of the Grafton Ukulele Group, it's $3 per week. Bring your own ukelele for a fun, group jam session.