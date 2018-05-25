11 things to do this week

FREE ENTERTAINMENT: The Yamba River Markets will again be run by Live Prawn Productions.

FREE ENTERTAINMENT: The Yamba River Markets will again be run by Live Prawn Productions. Contributed

Under 15 Girls' State Hockey Championships

WHEN: Friday to Sunday.

WHERE: Grafton Hockey Complex.

DETAILS: State Hockey Championships in Grafton are full of colour, action and fun as the best junior players from across NSW take part in the competition.

Veteran Car Club Rally

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday.

WHERE: Yamba.

DETAILS: Hundreds of years of motoring history will be in the Clarence Valley this weekend when one- and two-cylinder cars and motorcycles from across NSW gather for a special rally. With all the vehicles built before 1918, don't miss this chance to see some one-of-a-kind cars and unique makes and models as they cruise their way from Bowlo Sport and Leisure Yamba on Saturday morning to Maclean and Brushgrove for lunch before returning to Yamba on Sunday.

Grafton Uke Hop

WHEN: Saturday 9.30am-1pm, 2-4pm, 7.30-11pm, Sunday 9am-noon.

WHERE: South Grafton Services Club.

DETAILS: The Grafton Ukettes invite people with all levels of music ability with open arms to participate or watch open mic sessions, combined jams and disco dance with 50s and 60s music.

Folk Session Copmanhurst

WHEN: Saturday 1pm.

WHERE: Copmanhurst Tennis Clubroom.

DETAILS: Everybody is welcome with or without instruments to the contemporary folk music session. All acoustic instruments are welcome, and there is a song folder to share.

Yamba River Markets

WHEN: Sunday, 9am-2pm.

WHERE: Ford Park, Yamba.

DETAILS: The stalls range from fresh fruit and vegetables, plants, plenty of food stalls including Asian foods, secondhand furniture, books, jewellery, clothing, arts and craft among many others. The market features local and regional food and provides free live entertainment.

Grafton Wedding Expo

WHEN: Sunday, 10am to 2pm.

WHERE: The Barn, Grafton Showgrounds.

DETAILS: All things wedding and marriage will be on show at the Grafton Wedding Expo. Everything needed for that special day will be under one roof, from make-up and hair stylists to celebrants, jewellers and tailors.

For more information contact organiser Susie Roberts on 0425314652.

Lanbruk's Gunyah Open Day

WHEN: Sunday, 10am-3pm.

WHERE: 423 Carrs Peninsula Rd, Carrs Peninsula.

DETAILS: Entry to museum, farm animals and olive tastings $5. Coffee, home made sponge with jam and fresh cream for $7.

Caged Bird Club 59th Annual Show

WHEN: Sunday 10am-1pm

WHERE: Bird Shed Grafton Showground

DETAILS: The Clarence River District Caged Bird Club is holding its Annual Show. It's free entry and there will also be a variety of birds for sale from both exhibitors and the general public.

Copmanhurst Saddlery Museum

WHEN: Sunday, 1pm-3pm.

WHERE: Copmanhurst.

DETAILS: Come and relive the memories of the early days of Copmanhurst at the saddlery museum. For further details contact Don Frame on 66473285 or Leone Roberts 66449211.

Mal's Blues Bar

WHEN: Sunday.

WHERE: Yamba Golf and Country Club.

DETAILS: Yamba Golf and Country Club's back deck becomes a "blues central” with Australia's premier electric guitarist Mal Eastick and monthly guest performing. Free entry.

Biggest Morning Tea

WHEN: Wednesday, May 30 9.30am to 11.30am.

WHERE: Lawrence Public Hall.

DETAILS: Come along and support Australia's Biggest Morning Tea and bring people together to help raise funds and make a difference to people's lives impacted by cancer. There will be a raffle and trading table. A plate of food would be appreciated.

Entry is $5, with lucky door prizes up for grabs. For details contact Lorna on 0431120473 or Maureen on 0428301083.