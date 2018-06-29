11 things to do this week

IN TUNE: Musician Daniel Champagne will be playing at the Pelican Playhouse on Saturday.

Iluka Markets

WHEN: Sunday, 7am-3pm.

WHERE: Owen St, corner of Spenser St, Iluka.

DETAILS: There is a variety and quality of stalls with locally inspired art, original craft and woodwork, handmade jewellery, locally produced soaps, cakes and preservatives.

Cuban Salsa shows how to walk with attitude

WHEN: Friday, 6.30-8.30pm.

WHERE: Raymond Laurie Sports Centre, 78 Angourie Rd, Yamba.

DETAILS: Join Christina, who started Cuban dance in Australia since 1999, where she will show you how to literally walk with attitude in an inclusive and fun-filled class. $15 one class, $25 two classes, $20 two concessions.

Contact Christina on 0432509519 for more information.

Katrina's Body Mind and Soul Festival

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, 10am-5pm.

WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club, McLachlan St, Maclean.

DETAILS: The body, mind, soul festival features aura photos, psychics, clairvoyants, spiritual healers, books and more. Gold coin entry. For more information, contact Katrina Shailer 0434 761362.

Photographs Are Never Still Exhibition opening

WHEN: Today, 6pm.

WHERE: The Old Kirk Yamba Museum, River St, Yamba.

DETAILS: Photographs Are Never Still presents information about Grafton Gallery's 1873 photographs by John William Lindt. The exhibition celebrates the first time the history of Aboriginal people in the Clarence has been written, a major achievement of the Lindt Research Group.

Daniel Champagne at the Pelican Playhouse

WHEN: Saturday 8-11.30pm.

WHERE: The Pelican Playhouse, 81 Through St, Grafton.

DETAILS: The young virtuoso recently described as "the finest guitar player of his generation" brings his Snap Shot world tour to The Pelican Playhouse for one night only June 30.

Tickets $15 available here.

Triple Threat Glow Party

WHEN: Today 9pm-2am.

WHERE: Yamba Shores Tavern, 64 The Mainbrace, Yamba.

DETAILS: Sunshine Coast DJ Whitty joins Yamba Shores Regular DJ's for this amazing event.

Adults only hypnotist proves lots of fun

WHEN: Today 8-10pm.

WHERE: Grafton District Service Club. Corner of Fry and Mary Sts, Grafton.

DETAILS: Peter Powers will be performing his Naught Naughty Hypno Show. Peter delights in the antics of his hapless volunteers almost as much as his audiences. Tickets are $25 and are available at the GDSC reception or online at www.trybooking.com/374904

Boukabou in live performance

WHEN: Saturday 8.30-11.30.

WHERE: Yamba Shores Tavern.

DETAILS: Sydney based musician Jamel Boukabou has been playing up and down the east coast for many years, collaborating with some of the Australian music industry's biggest talents along the way.

Workshop with artist Rosie Vesper

WHEN: Saturday 10am-12.30.

WHERE: Yamba Art Space, 6 Uki St, Yamba.

DETAILS: Create a small mixed media painting on canvas with artist Rosie Vesper. Where she will share techniques she uses in her art practice. Only $15 all materials and refreshments available. All ages welcome.

Grafton Poultry Club Pre-Breed Auction

WHEN: Saturday, 10am.

WHERE: Grafton Showground Poultry Pavillion.

DETAILS: Viewing 8.30am to 10am and auction starts 10am, 153 lots entered. There will be a barbecue available, and tea, coffee and biscuits.

Forests Forum reveals state's future plans

WHEN: Saturday, 5pm.

WHERE: Grafton District Service Club. Corner of Fry and Mary Sts, Grafton.

DETAILS: There is a free forest forum, everyone is welcome to hear and learn about what the NSW government has planned for the NSW public forests. Facilitated by North East Forest Alliance NEFA, North Coast Environment Council, Clarence Valley Conservation Coalition, Clarence Environment Centre.