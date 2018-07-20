11 Things to do this week
Introduction to touch screens
WHEN:Today 10.30-11.30am
WHERE:Grafton Library, 126-144 Pound St, Grafton
DETAILS:Learn how to use a touchscreen on a mobile phone or tablet.
Harry Potter Trivia Night
WHEN:Today 6.30-9.30pm
WHERE:Roches Family Hotel, 85 Victoria St, Grafton
DETAILS:Calling all Muggles! Think you know all there is about the wizarding world? Stupefy us! Entry is free, but table bookings are essential by contacting Roches.
Salty Dogs
WHEN:Tonight from 8pm
WHERE:Yamba Shores Tavern
DETAILS:Local band The Salty Dogs are reforming for one night only to raise funds for Ben Baker-Whalley. This young 15-year-old Grafton boy has been diagnosed with two brain tumours and he and his family face some pretty hard times ahead. There will be a $10 cover charge on the night and half of the proceeds plus the band fee will be donated to Ben and his family.
Marshall O'Kell live
WHEN:Tonight 8-11.30pm
WHERE:Village Green Hotel, 230 Pound St, Grafton
DETAILS:Marshall O'Kell offers up a deep, raw, honest, dirty blues sound that grabs you by the throat and then soothes you with a sweet, honey-tasting musical medicine.
Scott Day-Vee Live
WHEN:Saturday 8-11.30pm
WHERE: Village Green Hotel, 230 Pound St, Grafton
DETAILS:The Scott Day-Vee live experience is driven by a unique set of foot percussion played simultaneously with guitar and vocals, teamed with a thumping bass line and shredding guitar solos.
Expressive Drawing with Terri Butterworth
WHEN:Saturday 10am-12
WHERE:Grafton Regional Gallery, 158 Fitzroy St, Grafton
DETAILS:The gallery is excited to present its first sessional visual art class for adults. The Expressive Drawing class will be presented by artist and tertiary lecturer Terri Butterworth. In this series of eight two-hour classes you will explore expressive drawing practices using still life objects as the subject with drawing materials supplied. Payment $255 per person, or join the Friends of the Gallery (FoGG) and receive a $35 discount, (cost $220). Ring the gallery for FOGG payments 02 6642 3177.
Nia class
WHEN:Saturday, 3.30pm-5.00pm
WHERE:Yamba Community Hall
DETAILS:Nia Black Belt Rebecca Kelly will take you on a transformational dance journey that is guaranteed to uplift, move and inspire you! You will experience a classic Nia class for approximately an hour followed by a deeply restorative and extended cool down to integrate Movement, Music and Magic.
Cost is $25. Contact: Carol Greenwood 0412 255 306.
Christmas in July
WHEN:Saturday, 6.30pm
WHERE:Village Green Hotel
DETAILS:Join the Jacaranda Queen candidates for their Christmas in July Fundraiser. There will be amazing food, wonderful prizes and a chance to get to know your 2018 Jacaranda Queen candidates. Purchase your tickets from any of the 2018 Jacaranda Queen candidates or from the Jacaranda office in Harvey's Arcade.
Yamba River Markets
WHEN:Sunday, from 9am
WHERE:Ford Park, Yamba
DETAILS:The largest regular outdoor event in the Clarence Valley returns for a typical sunny mid-winter morning by the river. Featuring 120+ stalls, fresh food and coffee, plus free live music from Tomi Gray.
The Max Godbee Memorial Daily Examiner Shield
WHEN:Wednesday 4pm kick-off
WHERE:McKittrick Park
DETAILS:There will be six games of school boys rugby league and girls league tag with $2500 in prize money up for grabs.
Do Something
Day Breakfast
WHEN:Wednesday 7.30-9am
WHERE:The Grafton District Services Club, 105-107 Mary St, Grafton
DETAILS:The GDSC is hosting a free breakfast for individuals and groups who contribute so much to the Grafton community including nurses, teachers, doctors, police, social workers, paramedics, firemen and women and all local volunteers.