11 Things to do this week

Introduction to touch screens

WHEN:

Today 10.30-11.30am

WHERE:

Grafton Library, 126-144 Pound St, Grafton

DETAILS:

Learn how to use a touchscreen on a mobile phone or tablet.

Harry Potter Trivia Night

WHEN:

Today 6.30-9.30pm

WHERE:

Roches Family Hotel, 85 Victoria St, Grafton

DETAILS:

Calling all Muggles! Think you know all there is about the wizarding world? Stupefy us! Entry is free, but table bookings are essential by contacting Roches.

Salty Dogs

WHEN:

Tonight from 8pm

WHERE:

Yamba Shores Tavern

DETAILS:

Local band The Salty Dogs are reforming for one night only to raise funds for Ben Baker-Whalley. This young 15-year-old Grafton boy has been diagnosed with two brain tumours and he and his family face some pretty hard times ahead. There will be a $10 cover charge on the night and half of the proceeds plus the band fee will be donated to Ben and his family.

Marshall O'Kell live

WHEN:

Tonight 8-11.30pm

WHERE:

Village Green Hotel, 230 Pound St, Grafton

DETAILS:

Marshall O'Kell offers up a deep, raw, honest, dirty blues sound that grabs you by the throat and then soothes you with a sweet, honey-tasting musical medicine.

Scott Day-Vee Live

WHEN:

Saturday 8-11.30pm

WHERE

: Village Green Hotel, 230 Pound St, Grafton

DETAILS:

The Scott Day-Vee live experience is driven by a unique set of foot percussion played simultaneously with guitar and vocals, teamed with a thumping bass line and shredding guitar solos.

Expressive Drawing with Terri Butterworth

WHEN:

Saturday 10am-12

WHERE:

Grafton Regional Gallery, 158 Fitzroy St, Grafton

DETAILS:

The gallery is excited to present its first sessional visual art class for adults. The Expressive Drawing class will be presented by artist and tertiary lecturer Terri Butterworth. In this series of eight two-hour classes you will explore expressive drawing practices using still life objects as the subject with drawing materials supplied. Payment $255 per person, or join the Friends of the Gallery (FoGG) and receive a $35 discount, (cost $220). Ring the gallery for FOGG payments 02 6642 3177.

Nia class

WHEN:

Saturday, 3.30pm-5.00pm

WHERE:

Yamba Community Hall

DETAILS:

Nia Black Belt Rebecca Kelly will take you on a transformational dance journey that is guaranteed to uplift, move and inspire you! You will experience a classic Nia class for approximately an hour followed by a deeply restorative and extended cool down to integrate Movement, Music and Magic.

Cost is $25. Contact: Carol Greenwood 0412 255 306.

Christmas in July

WHEN:

Saturday, 6.30pm

WHERE:

Village Green Hotel

DETAILS:

Join the Jacaranda Queen candidates for their Christmas in July Fundraiser. There will be amazing food, wonderful prizes and a chance to get to know your 2018 Jacaranda Queen candidates. Purchase your tickets from any of the 2018 Jacaranda Queen candidates or from the Jacaranda office in Harvey's Arcade.

Yamba River Markets

WHEN:

Sunday, from 9am

WHERE:

Ford Park, Yamba

DETAILS:

The largest regular outdoor event in the Clarence Valley returns for a typical sunny mid-winter morning by the river. Featuring 120+ stalls, fresh food and coffee, plus free live music from Tomi Gray.

The Max Godbee Memorial Daily Examiner Shield

WHEN:

Wednesday 4pm kick-off

WHERE:

McKittrick Park

DETAILS:

There will be six games of school boys rugby league and girls league tag with $2500 in prize money up for grabs.

Do Something

Day Breakfast

WHEN:

Wednesday 7.30-9am

WHERE:

The Grafton District Services Club, 105-107 Mary St, Grafton

DETAILS:

The GDSC is hosting a free breakfast for individuals and groups who contribute so much to the Grafton community including nurses, teachers, doctors, police, social workers, paramedics, firemen and women and all local volunteers.