11 things to do this weekend

Caz O'Hearns and Austin King are celebrating Harmony Day at the Harwood Hotel on Saturday, 19th March, 2016. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

Harmony Day

When: Saturday

Where: Harwood Hotel

Details: Different cultures from across the Clarence Valley will come together as one this Harmony Day. Included in the day's activities is a flower crown photo shoot, along with dancing, music and entertainment.

Barefoot Bowls with the Westpac Chopper

WHEN: Sunday, 9.30am

WHERE: Grafton District Services Club

DETAILS: Hosted by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Grafton Volunteer Support Group; the barefoot bowls are back again for what we hope is another fun-filled day.

Barefoot bowls will be followed by a sausage sizzle.

Teams of four - $40 per team. There are raffles and prizes to be won.

Music Eisteddfod

WHEN: Friday and Saturday

WHERE: Maclean Civic Hall

DETAILS: Hear the best of the best play their musical instruments or sing their hearts out at the Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod.

From 2pm the Eisteddfod Celebration Concert will feature selected performances from throughout the week.

A special performance by invitation will feature local singer, Michelle Ryan.

Family Fun Day

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: Wooli Hall, Yamba

DETAILS: Enjoy taking the kids out for a family fun day with the Yamba Playgroup and Toy Library to help raise much-needed funds.

There will be raffles, jumping castle, sandpit, toys and craft, face painting, morning tea and a sausage sizzle.

Ghosts vs Rebels

WHEN: Sunday, under-18s kick off at midday. First grade at 2.45pm.

WHERE: McKittrick Park, South Grafton

DETAILS: Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels return to the scene of their historic 2016 Group 2 grand final clash when they meet in the Battle of the River local derby at McKittrick Park. Grafton won the first meeting between the clubs 52-6 earlier this season, but South Grafton will be ready for revenge on home soil, where they haven't lost in two years. It is set to be a cracker. Entry is $7.

Kitty Flanagan

WHEN: Saturday, 7.30pm

WHERE: Saraton Theatre

DETAILS: Smashing is a brand new show from Kitty Flanagan. It's all about love songs, sex, algorithms, chimps, clowns and psychics.

Yamba River Markets

WHEN: Sunday, 9am to 2pm

WHERE: Ford Park, Yamba

DETAILS: The Yamba River Markets feature local and regional food, craft, art and performing artists in a village atmosphere.

Kevin Bloody Wilson

WHEN: Saturday, 8pm

WHERE: Grafton District Services Club

DETAILS: Kevin Bloody Wilson is coming to Grafton to give you the show of a lifetime. Bringing his tour, Almost Awesome, here to entertain generations of families.

Parenting Festival

WHEN: Monday to Friday

WHERE: Various locations

DETAILS: Hear informative networking, talks, workshops, as well as both local and nationally recognised keynote speaker this week with the Clarence Valley Council's Parenting Festival. For the full schedule, visit the council's website.

Saddlery Museum

WHEN: Sunday, 1-3pm

WHERE: Copmanhust Saddlery Museum

DETAILS: Enjoy a look into part of the Clarence Valley's history with the Copmanhurst Saddlery Museum opening this Sunday. There will be a xylonite display with photos from the school and local area. Contact Leone Roberts for more information 66449211.

Lanbruk's Gunya

WHEN: Sunday, 10am to 3pm

WHERE: 423 Carrs Peninsula Rd, Carrs Peninsula

DETAILS: There is lots of fun to be has this weekend at Lanbruk's Gunyah, with farm animals, olive tastings and scrumptious food available. Entry to the farm, animals and olive tastings is $5. For more information, contact 6642 6640.