11 things to do this weekend

Harmony Day
When: Saturday
Where: Harwood Hotel
Details: Different cultures from across the Clarence Valley will come together as one this Harmony Day. Included in the day's activities is a flower crown photo shoot, along with dancing, music and entertainment.
Barefoot Bowls with the Westpac Chopper
WHEN: Sunday, 9.30am
WHERE: Grafton District Services Club
DETAILS: Hosted by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Grafton Volunteer Support Group; the barefoot bowls are back again for what we hope is another fun-filled day.
Barefoot bowls will be followed by a sausage sizzle.
Teams of four - $40 per team. There are raffles and prizes to be won.
Music Eisteddfod
WHEN: Friday and Saturday
WHERE: Maclean Civic Hall
DETAILS: Hear the best of the best play their musical instruments or sing their hearts out at the Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod.
From 2pm the Eisteddfod Celebration Concert will feature selected performances from throughout the week.
A special performance by invitation will feature local singer, Michelle Ryan.
Family Fun Day
WHEN: Sunday
WHERE: Wooli Hall, Yamba
DETAILS: Enjoy taking the kids out for a family fun day with the Yamba Playgroup and Toy Library to help raise much-needed funds.
There will be raffles, jumping castle, sandpit, toys and craft, face painting, morning tea and a sausage sizzle.
Ghosts vs Rebels
WHEN: Sunday, under-18s kick off at midday. First grade at 2.45pm.
WHERE: McKittrick Park, South Grafton
DETAILS: Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels return to the scene of their historic 2016 Group 2 grand final clash when they meet in the Battle of the River local derby at McKittrick Park. Grafton won the first meeting between the clubs 52-6 earlier this season, but South Grafton will be ready for revenge on home soil, where they haven't lost in two years. It is set to be a cracker. Entry is $7.
Kitty Flanagan
WHEN: Saturday, 7.30pm
WHERE: Saraton Theatre
DETAILS: Smashing is a brand new show from Kitty Flanagan. It's all about love songs, sex, algorithms, chimps, clowns and psychics.
Yamba River Markets
WHEN: Sunday, 9am to 2pm
WHERE: Ford Park, Yamba
DETAILS: The Yamba River Markets feature local and regional food, craft, art and performing artists in a village atmosphere.
Kevin Bloody Wilson
WHEN: Saturday, 8pm
WHERE: Grafton District Services Club
DETAILS: Kevin Bloody Wilson is coming to Grafton to give you the show of a lifetime. Bringing his tour, Almost Awesome, here to entertain generations of families.
Parenting Festival
WHEN: Monday to Friday
WHERE: Various locations
DETAILS: Hear informative networking, talks, workshops, as well as both local and nationally recognised keynote speaker this week with the Clarence Valley Council's Parenting Festival. For the full schedule, visit the council's website.
Saddlery Museum
WHEN: Sunday, 1-3pm
WHERE: Copmanhust Saddlery Museum
DETAILS: Enjoy a look into part of the Clarence Valley's history with the Copmanhurst Saddlery Museum opening this Sunday. There will be a xylonite display with photos from the school and local area. Contact Leone Roberts for more information 66449211.
Lanbruk's Gunya
WHEN: Sunday, 10am to 3pm
WHERE: 423 Carrs Peninsula Rd, Carrs Peninsula
DETAILS: There is lots of fun to be has this weekend at Lanbruk's Gunyah, with farm animals, olive tastings and scrumptious food available. Entry to the farm, animals and olive tastings is $5. For more information, contact 6642 6640.