11 things you might not know about the June Solstice

Tim Howard
| 21st Jun 2017 11:20 AM
SHORTEST DAY: Although today has the least number of daylight hours, it won't be the earliest sunset of the year.
SHORTEST DAY: Although today has the least number of daylight hours, it won't be the earliest sunset of the year.

TODAY is the winter solstice in the Southern Hemisphere and the shortest day of the year.

It, along with the the summer solstice and the spring and autumn equinoxes were once considered magical days.

For the ancient calendar makers, who tried to make the earth's rotation fit into 360 days, they were considered days out of time, which enabled the calendar to get closer to closer to the real time of 365 days to rotate around the sun.

People considered them auspicious days for ceremonies, particularly weddings, and many celebrations are still held around these times.

In many time zones in the Southern Hemisphere, June 21, 2017, will be the shortest day of the year. Here are 11 facts you might not know about the June Solstice.

1. Summer and Winter Solstice

In the Northern Hemisphere, where it is the longest day of the year in terms of daylight, the June Solstice is also called the Summer Solstice. In the Southern Hemisphere, on the other hand, it is the shortest day of the year and is known as the Winter Solstice.

2. First solstice of the year

Solstices happen twice a year - in June and December. The June Solstice happens around June 21, when the Sun is directly overhead the Tropic of Cancer. The December Solstice takes place around December 21. On this day, the Sun is precisely over the Tropic of Capricorn.

3. When the sun seems to stand still

Solstice comes from the Latin words sol, meaning Sun and sistere, meaning to come to a stop or stand still. On the day of the June Solstice, the Sun reaches its northernmost position, as seen from the Earth. At that moment, its zenith does not move north or south as during most other days of the year, but it stands still at the Tropic of Cancer. It then reverses its direction and starts moving south again.

The opposite happens during the December Solstice. Then, the Sun reaches its southernmost position in the sky - Tropic of Capricorn - stands still, and then reverses its direction towards the north.

4. It occurs at the same time...

...all over the world. Technically, the June Solstice is the exact instant of time when the Sun is directly overhead the Tropic of Cancer. In 2017, this will happen on June 21 at 04:24 UTC. Because of time zones differences, the event will take place on June 21 at locations that are more than 4 hours and 30 minutes behind UTC.

5. It can be on june 20, 21, or 22

Even though most people consider June 21 as the date of the June Solstice, it can happen anytime between June 20 and June 22. June 22 Solstices are rare - the last June 22 Solstice in UTC time took place in 1975 and there won't be another one until 2203.

6. It's the first day of winter...

...depending on who you ask. Astronomers and scientists use the date of the June Solstice to mark the beginning of winter in the Southern Hemisphere and summer in the Northern Hemisphere. For meteorologists, on the other hand, summer began almost three weeks ago, on June 1.

In many Northern Hemisphere cultures, the day is traditionally considered to be the mid-point of the summer season. Midsummer celebrations on or around the Northern Summer Solstice are common in many European countries.

7. The Earth is farthest from the sun

One might think that since it is summer in the Northern Hemisphere, the Earth is closest to the Sun during the June Solstice. But it's the opposite. The Earth is actually farthest from the Sun during this time of the year. In fact, the Earth will be on its Aphelion a few weeks after the June Solstice.

Is this timing a coincidence?

The Earth's distance from the Sun has very little effect over the seasons on Earth. Instead, it the tilt of Earth's rotational axis, which is angled at around 23.4 degrees, that creates seasons.

The direction of Earth's tilt does not change as the Earth orbits the Sun - the two hemispheres point towards the same direction in space at all times.

What changes as the Earth orbits around the Sun is the position of the hemispheres in relation to the Sun - the Northern Hemisphere faces towards the Sun during the June Solstice, thus experiencing summer. The Southern Hemisphere tilts away from the Sun and therefore enjoys winter during this time.

8. The earliest sunrise of the year doesn't happen on this day

The earliest sunrise takes place days before the June Solstice.

Even though the June Solstice is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, most places do not see the earliest sunrise of the year on this day. The earliest sunrise happens a few days before, and the latest sunset takes place a few days after, the June Solstice.

In the Southern Hemisphere, where this day marks the Winter Solstice, the earliest sunset happens a few days before the solstice, and the latest sunrise occurs a few days after it.

This happens because of the imbalance between time measured using clocks and time measured by a sundial.

9. Not usually the hottest day of the year

In fact, the hottest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere usually comes a few weeks or sometimes months after the Solstice. This is because it takes time for the oceans and landmasses to warm up, which again allows for higher air temperatures. This phenomenon is called the delay or lag of the seasons.

10. The Arctic Circle has 24 hours of daylight

The June Solstice is the only day of the year when all locations inside the Arctic Circle experience a continuous period of daylight for 24 hours.

Due to atmospheric refraction, however, the Midnight Sun is visible for a few days before and on the June Solstice from areas as far as 60 miles (97km) south of the Arctic Circle. As one moves further north of the Arctic Circle, the number of days with the Midnight Sun increase.

On the Antarctic Circle, there are 24 hours of nighttime on the June Solstice. Just as with the Northern Hemisphere, any location south of the Antarctic Circle has Polar Night several days before the June Solstice.

11. It's celebrated around the world

The June Solstice holds a special place of celebration in many cultures. People around the world celebrate the day with feasts, picnics, dance, and music.

Information from www.timeanddate.com converted to make it more relevant for the South Hemisphere.

Grafton Daily Examiner
