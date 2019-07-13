Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dog Attack
Dog Attack
News

11-year-old attacked by dog

by Christine McGinn
13th Jul 2019 6:25 PM

AN11-year-old boy has been attacked by a dog at a suburban Melbourne home.

The dog bit the child at a home on Spearfelt Court in Cairnlea about 3.20pm on Saturday, with emergency services called to the scene.

He was taken to hospital with facial injuries and remains in a stable condition. Local rangers will remove the dog, which has been temporarily secured in the rear yard, and investigate the incident.

It comes just days after a dog killed a man and injured his wife in Mill Park.

More Stories

Show More
child dog attack editors picks melbourne

Top Stories

    'EXCEPTIONAL': New art prize a space for indigenous artists

    premium_icon 'EXCEPTIONAL': New art prize a space for indigenous artists

    Art & Theatre 'We have really talented artists in the community and they need a platform to be able to show that'

    OUR SAY: What does the Clarence Valley's future hold?

    premium_icon OUR SAY: What does the Clarence Valley's future hold?

    Opinion Let's drive the conversation about what we want in the future

    You might be surprised by what inspires this artist

    premium_icon You might be surprised by what inspires this artist

    Art & Theatre A few gems around Grafton have caught her eye

    Beloved doctor takes on new challenge

    premium_icon Beloved doctor takes on new challenge

    People and Places 12 years to the day Dr Murray Barrell began work in Grafton