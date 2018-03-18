110 infrastructure project on the North Coast

A NEW website has been launched to showcase the NSW Government's investment in regional infrastructure projects, which has tipped over to $16 billion in this financial year.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro said the 'Our Regions' website features more than 750 projects in planning, construction or completion phases across NSW's nine regions.

"We really wanted to show the people of regional NSW that we are committed to making a difference for our rural and regional communities and the proof is in the pudding with 'Our Regions,' said Mr Barilaro.

"Take a look and see the schools, hospitals, roads, aged care facilities, sports venues and vital support services being rolled out in your area.

"For a long time as a government we have talked about buckets of money and funds and this is one of the best ways we can show where that money is going," he said.

Currently in the North Coast there are 110 projects listed on the 'Our Regions' website.

Airport: 5

Justice: 5

Health: 14

Transport: 36

Community Infrastructure: 0

Communication: 28

Education: 16

Fire: 1

Utilities: 5

The Nationals North Coast MPs Ben Franklin, Chris Gulaptis, Thomas George and Geoff Provest said the website will give communities on the North Coast a chance to learn more about the projects happening in their own backyard.

"This is an enormous milestone and we are very proud to show the community what we have been working on," said the Members.

"With a click on the North Coast interactive map, you can access detail about projects recently wrapped up or about to get under way, from the $73 million Macksville Hospital redevelopment to the new $50 million Ballina Coast High School."

"We are in the midst of an unprecedented infrastructure expansion. On the North Coast alone we are spending $2.4 billion on transport projects including upgrades to highways, roads, bridges and airports."

Visit the Our Regions website at www.nsw.gov.au/our-regions