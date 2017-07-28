$11,000 opportunity for artists closing soon

CREATIVE DUO: Danny Loyden and Sammy Lovejoy were recipients of the Yugilbar Fellowship in 2015. Entries for this year's fellowship close on Monday.

BEING an artist and having money is a pretty rare double act so when the opportunity to receive financial assistance to help enrich an artistic practice comes along, why wouldn't you jump at the chance?

The Yulgilbar Fellowship is a funding opportunity for Clarence Valley artists/artist groups to travel and develop their professional artistic practice. There is up to $11,000 including GST available for travel, accommodation, artist stipend and more.

If this sounds like something you could benefit from but this is the first you have heard of it, then get ready to roll up your sleeves as applications close on Monday.

Previous successful applicants Danny Loyden and Sammy Lovejoy from Cast Net Productions applied and as a result were able to travel to New York City.

During their visit the couple saw the famous Lumen Festival and Electronic Arts Festival, something they never thought would be possible.

"Our experience was indeed life changing, not only meeting with and witnessing other arts practitioners and their work, but it also gave us an opportunity to photo and video document New York's wonderful world of street and gallery art,” they said.

Ms Lovejoy said the architecture, including the Brooklyn Manhattan Bridges, of the 'city that never sleeps' was "very inspiring and a wonderful backdrop to a spontaneous short documentary film we were lucky enough to shoot with a New Yorker, Victor Lucia”.

Ms Lovejoy said when they returned to Grafton they got to work on a short film that captured the essence of their experience.

"Danny produced it using photos and footage of our trip and we screened it publicly at The Pelican Playhouse as part of the acquittal process,” she said.

Ms Lovejoy said the long-term effects of their "amazing” opportunity included a recent projection art project collaboration with four of the Clarence Valley's leading visual artists: Rochelle Summerfield, Frances Belle Parker, Cass Samms and Tracy Pateman to produce Undercurrents as part of this year's plunge festival.

"We cannot recommend applying for the Yulgilbar Fellowship enough. If you are fortunate enough to be awarded the fellowship, your arts practice will be taken to a whole new level...which is exactly what has happened with our film production business. So, just go for it and dream big.”