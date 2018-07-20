Menu
STEEL RESOLVE: Jayden Bayldon engages in one of the 11,000 work hours on the Mary Valley Rattler's heritage locomotive at CPM Engineering.
11,000 work hours later, Rattler hits major milestone

scott kovacevic
20th Jul 2018 12:01 AM | Updated: 4:59 AM
THE fires of the Mary Valley Rattler's return have been stoked this week with the train's new boiler being fired up for the first time.

While some assembly is still required on the heritage locomotive, CPM Engineering lit the boiler in an important step towards putting the train back on its new tracks.

WATCH: Rattler hits major milestone

CPM owner Jason McPherson said more than 11,000 work hours had gone into the train's restoration so far.

"It's been an amazing process," Mr McPherson said.

"The transformation when you start with something that's warped, distorted and rusted... to take it to something that's going to be around is great."

 

Mark Godden works on the boiler's internal structure.
Mr McPherson praised Gympie Regional Council for its "insight... in keeping the job local".

Doing so had allowed CPM to put on apprentices and acquire professional skills which would allow the company to work on national rail projects in the future, he said.

READ MORE

* GALLERY: Gympie welcomes iconic steam loco

* Big lift signals big progress for Rattler

* Volunteers to restore the iconic Valley Rattler

It made the project not only important in a heritage sense but also to the region's business future, with interest already being garnered from other heritage groups in bringing their projects to the Gympie business.

 

Dallas Golding works on the Rattler.
"The knowledge gained from this will be used as a drawcard to gain long-term employment in Gympie."

There was a personal link between Mr McPherson and the train as well, which used to pass right by his front gate.

He said it was such a frequent visitor his children had taken to claiming it as their own.

"I'm extremely excited to see it back on track," Mr McPherson said.

Credit was also given to rail expert John Flynn, who Mr McPherson said provided invaluable guidance and experience as they tackled the heritage restoration project.

    Local Partners