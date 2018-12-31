Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Byron Shire council are cracking down on the illegal campers and their vehicles.
Byron Shire council are cracking down on the illegal campers and their vehicles. Scott Davis
Council News

$110k: Illegal camping could be costly, warnings issued

JASMINE BURKE
by
28th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FREE campers are wasting valuable money, assets and environment, according Byron Shire Council who are cracking down on illegal campers by increasing ranger patrols during this peak holiday period.

Illegal camping is a major problem in the Byron Shire particularly at this time of year.

Shannon Burt, Director Sustainable Environment and Economy, said staff will be issuing fines to people caught camping illegally, or sleeping in their cars.

On-the-spot fines range from $110 per person to a maximum $2200.

"There are 15 legal campgrounds in the Byron Shire and many have very reasonable rates, even at this time of year, so our message to people is that if they are coming to Byron for a holiday they need to pay to stay," Ms Burt said.

"Residents are sick and tired of people pulling up outside their houses, near the beach, or in bushland and setting up camp without any proper facilities.

"In many cases there are no toilets or bins so people are defecating and urinating in the bush or in public areas and leaving their rubbish there as well.

"It's disgusting, creates health hazards and also pollutes our beautiful environment.

"What we have are large numbers of people coming to the Byron Shire to experience our beautiful beaches and bushland; they are then staying illegally, polluting the area with their human waste and rubbish, not contributing to the economy and ruining it for everyone else."

Ms Burt also warned about the danger of campfires getting out of control and said Brunswick Heads and Broken Head will be priority areas for enforcement teams.

Staff will be working a rotating roster to enable early starts and late finishes, seven days a week, over the busy holiday period.

"For significant breaches, or for repeat offenders, Council will not hesitate to issue Court Attendance Notices which have a maximum penalty of up to $110,000," Ms Burt said.

Residents who wish to report illegal campers are asked to go to the Report It tab on Council's website, www.byron.nsw.gov.au or call 6626 7000.

byron shire council illegal camping northern rivers council
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    WATCH: Simple solution to Grafton's worst intersection

    premium_icon WATCH: Simple solution to Grafton's worst intersection

    News TIME lapse aerial footage shows how Grafton's worst intersection is coping with holiday rush with one small tweak to traffic conditions.

    Splash and dash time at Brooms Head Family Fun Day

    premium_icon Splash and dash time at Brooms Head Family Fun Day

    News Bring in the new year with some fun on the beach

    GALLERY: Riding high in the night sky at Maclean

    premium_icon GALLERY: Riding high in the night sky at Maclean

    Rodeo Bullrider from Kingaroy takes home bull ride title

    SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: 45+ activities for kids to do

    premium_icon SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: 45+ activities for kids to do

    Whats On The kids won't be bored these school holidays with this list.

    Local Partners