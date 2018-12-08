Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An 11-year-old girl has been flown to The Children’s Hospital at Westmead in a critical condition after suffering serious injuries when she fell.
An 11-year-old girl has been flown to The Children’s Hospital at Westmead in a critical condition after suffering serious injuries when she fell.
News

Child critical after falling from moving car

8th Dec 2018 12:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An 11-year-old girl has been flown to hospital in a critical condition after falling from a moving vehicle in Berowra today.

Emergency services were called to Boundary Street at about 10am where they treated the child at the scene after she was found with serious injuries.

The street the incident occurred.
The street the incident occurred.

She was flown to The Childrens Hospital at Westmead, with the female driver also attending the hospital for mandatory testing.

Officers attended and established a crime scene, with an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident currently underway.

Anyone with information that may assist is urged to come forward.

berowra child critial editors picks hospital injured new south whales

Top Stories

    POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    premium_icon POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    News HERE is the list of The Daily Examiner's Power 30: Clarence Valley's most influential people in 2018.

    The Long Way Home arrives at its destination

    premium_icon The Long Way Home arrives at its destination

    News Stories from the Clarence Valley

    • 8th Dec 2018 2:00 PM
    Porn taking its toll on Aussie teens

    premium_icon Porn taking its toll on Aussie teens

    News Teens are being overexposed to extreme and violent porn.

    Venomous snake bites toddler in his backyard

    Venomous snake bites toddler in his backyard

    Pets & Animals Two-year-old received multiple snake bites on body

    Local Partners