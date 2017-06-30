12: A Ramornie gift for the community

GAME: Mother's Gift is returned to scale by jockey Stephen Traecey after winning the 2000 Ramornie Handicap.

TRAINER John Shelton told jockey Stephen Traecey to "fly like the wind”, and she nearly blew down the stand with the crowd's roars as Mother's Gift took out the 2000 Ramornie Handicap.

The locally owned horse had been trained by Shelton after taking over from a Newcastle trainer, and aimed specifically for the feature sprint race, after winning nine times since the change in training.

Jockey Traecey took her quickly across from a tricky barrier 14 and ran her opponents off her legs to win the $120,00 event, and take her winnings to over $300,000.

And despite starting at the odds of 40/1, there was plenty of hometown support from the locals, all who enjoyed one of Grafton racing's biggest after- parties with the Village Green bursting at capacity as connection and friends celebrated the most recent local Ramornie winner since 1978.

Jockey Stephen Traecey was elated after the race and told The Daily Examiner he had always wanted to win the Ramornie, more than the Grafton Cup.

"It was tremendous to win on such a game mare as Mother's Gift,” he said.