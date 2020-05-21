$1.2M building works allow for school expansion

The new school block, with two new classrooms has come just in time for St Andrew's Christian School to allow it to return to face-to-face lessons.

THE COMPLETION of a $1.2 million building project at St Andrew's Christian School has been perfectly timed as students return to full-time classes following the COVID-19 lockdown.

School principal Janelle Rowe said the two new classrooms and upgraded toilet blocks would ensure the school was able to fulfil its social distancing guidelines as full classes resumed this week.

The new classrooms, which include some of the latest teaching technology would also allow the school to expand beyond its 170 campus population.

"We could easily accommodate up to 230 students now," Ms Rowe said.

The new classrooms include special "breakout rooms" equipped with computers and learning support rooms with large screen televisions for small group learning sessions.

Ms Rowe said the school had raised $500,000 of the total cost, with the remainder coming from government grants.

She said there were plans already afoot for further works at the school to add a creative learning block and a streamlined entrance and addtional facilities to the school administrative block.

She said the work from local builders Nanobuild, Coffs Harbour architect Sarah Armstrong and interior designers 2Birds Design had been excellent.

"We would be more than happy to use them again," she said. "Although we will have to go out to tender for new building works."