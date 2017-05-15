25°
News

12 construction jobs available in the Clarence

Adam Hourigan
| 15th May 2017 10:01 AM
Many construction jobs are to do with the highway upgrade
Many construction jobs are to do with the highway upgrade Tracey Joynson

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF YOU'VE been looking for a job on the new highway development, of been looking for a start in the construction industry, here's some jobs in the Clarence Valley available right now.

Grader Operator - $80,000 - $99,999

To carry out all aspects of the grader operations to the highest professional level.

Must be able to use Trimble GPS/UTS

More details: https://www.seek.com.au/job/33432523?type=standout&tier=tier3&pos=26&whereid=17085&userqueryid=7b6564b3affb45e636dd3769ed045061-5098574&ref=beta

Excavator Operators & HR - HC Trucker Drivers

BPE Contractors is Seeking

Excavator Operators & HR - HC Trucker Drivers

Casual with view to full time for the right applicatants

Must have White Card

Grafton - Iluka area

Immediate Start

More details: https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/classifieds/ad/2696366/

Truck Driver & Dozer Driver

POSITIONS AVAILABLE FOR

Truck Driver & Dozer Driver

Local work

Immediate start

Full time positions

More details: https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/classifieds/ad/2695718/

Multiple Construction Positions

AFS Bachy Soletanche is a professional and growing piling company with a proven track record of delivering outstanding foundation engineering solutions for our clients.

AFS Bachy Soletanche invests in its people and has a great culture of teamwork and quality service.

We are seeking applicants to fill the following positions to work on the recently awarded

W2B Pacific Highway Upgrade Project in the Maclean region of Northern NSW.

We are seeking people to fill the following roles:

  • Crane Drivers
  • Excavator Operators
  • Piling Supervisors
  • Piling Offsiders
  • Welders/Boilermakers
  • Administration Staff /Assistants

The successful applicants will have the following:

  • The Right to Work in Australia
  • Strong communication and organisational skills
  • The ability to work together with team members and clients on a large project
  • Commitment to the highest standards in Safety, Quality and Environment
  • Be highly motivated
  • Drivers license essential

More details: https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/classifieds/ad/2694412/

Area Supervisor - Traffic Control Industry

Workforce Road Services has been providing Traffic Management services for over a decade. Our clients include local authorities, road maintenance providers, large utility/infrastructure companies and major civil engineering contractors.

We currently have an excellent opportunity for an Area Supervisor to join our team on the north coast.

The main responsibilities for the role include:

  • Auditing and assessing traffic controllers and traffic control setups
  • Responding to incidents, and reporting, investigating, and implementing actions
  • Meeting with clients for upcoming work requirements, and planning and organising to ensure works are successfully carried out
  • Assisting the resource team with allocations and the timely placement of suitable traffic control staff.

The successful applicant will be issued with a take home company vehicle. We can also offer excellent rates of pay, and a full uniform/PPE.

More details: https://www.seek.com.au/job/33444741?type=standard&tier=tier2&pos=1&whereid=17085&userqueryid=7b6564b3affb45e636dd3769ed045061-4124912&ref=beta

Excavator Operators - Grafton - $35-$39/hr

SES Labour Solutions are seeking experienced excavator operators for work in the Grafton area.

The work is Monday - Saturday and is expected to be for at least 4 months with the possibility of being extended for a further 2 years. Excellent remuneration!

To be considered for these positions you must:

  • Have current white card
  • Have RII for Excavator
  • Have accommodation in the area

More details: https://www.seek.com.au/job/33444026?type=standard&tier=tier2&pos=2&whereid=17085&userqueryid=7b6564b3affb45e636dd3769ed045061-4508721&ref=beta

773 Rigid Dump Truck operators - Grafton - $35-$39/hr

SES Labour Solutions are seeking experienced 773 Haul Truck operators for in the Grafton area.

The work is Monday - Saturday and is expected to be for at least 4 months with the possibility of being extended for a further 2 years. Excellent remuneration!

To be considered for these positions you must:

  • Have current white card
  • Have RII for Haul Truck
  • Have accommodation in the area

More details: https://www.seek.com.au/job/33443895?type=standard&tier=tier2&pos=3&whereid=17085&userqueryid=7b6564b3affb45e636dd3769ed045061-4576544&ref=beta

Concrete Production Supervisor - Grafton - Mobile Concrete Plant

You will be responsible for the day to day operation of the plant including production and HSE

  • Key Responsibilities
  • Batching concrete
  • Supervising contractors
  • General yardwork
  • Skills & Experience

Knowledge of concrete batching or similar production.

Experience running toolbox talks and start-up meetings.

Pride yourself on your problem solving skills.

Front end loader and forklift tickets.

Previous experience leading a small team would be an advantage front end loader and forklift tickets.

More details: https://www.seek.com.au/job/33442187?type=standout&tier=tier2&pos=4&whereid=17085&userqueryid=7b6564b3affb45e636dd3769ed045061-4508721&ref=beta

Civil Safety Advisor - Yamba

Industry growth has brought about opportunity for employment. Our client is a mid tier Civil Contractor who is always expanding through their quality work and reputation. We are looking for a Civil Safety Advisor to take on a role in Yamba.

Experience and Expected Duties

  • Pre-starts and morning toolbox meetings
  • Strong knowledge of safety and OHS requirements
  • Must have strong Civil background - Roads & Earthworks

Qualifications and Requirements

  • Cert IV - OHS
  • White Card
  • Strong, reliable and proven experience in civil works
  • Minimum 5 years site based experience

Conditions and Pay Details

A local candidate will be selected for this role

$40/hr paid to the successful candidate

More details: https://www.seek.com.au/job/33438666?type=standard&tier=tier2&pos=5&whereid=17085&userqueryid=7b6564b3affb45e636dd3769ed045061-4508721&ref=beta

Planning manager

We are currently seeking to employ a Planning Manager to form a part of our Project Controls team in Grafton. Reporting to the Planning & Project Controls Manager, a key focus of your role will be to prepare and assess detailed project plans for all stages and facets of the project to help deliver project outcomes on time.

Your key responsibilities will include, but not limited to the following:

  • Maintenance of contract programmes through Primavera P6, target programmes and time location charts to ensure the sequence and timing of works is optimised and accurately reported within both the internal project team and external stakeholders.
  • Understand and communicate the sequence of activities that are critical for the delivery of the project.
  • Implementation of robust Project Controls and accurate reporting and forecasting
  • Identification of Key Milestones.
  • Identification and measurement of Key Production Outputs and resource requirements.
  • Evaluating the impact of change on the planned work.
  • Compliance with company process and best practice.
  • Preparation of daily site reports and dashboards.
  • Creation of work package programmes.
  • Maintenance of the project controls database.

As the preferred candidate for this role, you will hold a tertiary qualification in Civil Engineering along with a level of experience in a similar role. Essential to this role will be your experience working for construction contracting companies in Australia. Your exposure to urban infrastructure projects will be viewed advantageously. You will demonstrate strong computer literacy skills with proficiency in the use of Primavera P6 and Microsoft excel in order to create programmes and update progress.

More details: https://www.seek.com.au/job/33406636?type=standard&tier=tier2&pos=6&whereid=17085&userqueryid=7b6564b3affb45e636dd3769ed045061-4508721&ref=beta

Construction Manager

We are seeking a Construction Manager experienced in precast installation and Structural steel works to become part of the Team at our Project in Grafton. This role will be based in Sydney initially for a period of 3-4 months before mobilising to the Grafton site. Start your new career with Civmec today. Its exciting times at Civmec. Be part of something big.

Key accountabilities include:

  • Monitor and guide all supervision and direct employees to ensure their compliance with the HSE Plan.
  • Provide and maintain a safe working environment and manage the Safety and Environmental performance of all personnel on site.
  • Ensure that safety is an integral component of all construction planning and processes.
  • Be familiar with construction work and permit procedures and statutory requirements.
  • Plan work activities and identify hazards and controls in consultation with employees.
  • Execute the construction portion of project plans through detailed planning and day-to-day direction of field activities.
  • Preparation of manning and cost forecasts.
  • Control of changes to agreed plan - scope, time, cost, technical.
  • Establishes and implements construction schedules, methods, manning charts, material and equipment requirements.
  • Controls all jobsite expectations for labour, equipment, material and services and ensures field operations are within the budget.
  • Responsible for all jobsite labour relations and co-ordinates the activities with representative groups.
  • Authorise construction planning, programming and completion schedules.
  • Conduct and record site inspections and risk assessments (including Hazard ID, risk analysis and control).
  • Participate in the resolution of HSE issues.
  • Communicate and report on HSE issues/incidents (e.g. toolbox meetings).
  • Assure accountability of employees and sub-contractors.
  • Maintain company standards for Quality Assurance purposes
  • Present neat documentation, correspondence and records as requested
  • Provide accurate daily, weekly and monthly reports as required
  • Perform other general duties that may be necessary to suit operational requirements as directed

You will:

  • Trade / Tertiary qualifications in related discipline
  • Experience with Precast Installation and Structural Steel
  • Minimum 5 years' experience in a similar role is preferred
  • Previous experience in the field of Construction management ideally in the Precast Installation, infrastructure or construction industry

More details: https://www.seek.com.au/job/33378674?type=standout&tier=tier2&pos=8&whereid=17085&userqueryid=7b6564b3affb45e636dd3769ed045061-4508721&ref=beta

EOI - Roller Operators

About the Role

We are currently looking for experienced Roller Operators for multiple positions in Harwood. The roles could be ongoing for candidates with the right attitude and strong work ethic. The positions are based on the Pacific Highway project and previous workers on the project are encouraged to apply. We are looking for experienced applicants with the right attitude. The role will be split between operating roller and civil labouring duties so applicants must be happy to do both roles.

Duties

  • Operating Roller
  • Civil labouring
  • Work in a team environment
  • Skills and Experience
  • RII ticket - Roller (mandatory)
  • Prior experience in Civil Road Construction
  • OHS White card and Drivers Licence (with own transport)
  • Demonstrated Safe Work History

More details: https://www.seek.com.au/job/33446580?type=standout&tier=tier3&pos=16&whereid=17085&userqueryid=7b6564b3affb45e636dd3769ed045061-4508721&ref=beta

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence development clarence jobs construction employment

Just In

12 construction jobs available in the Clarence

12 construction jobs available in the Clarence

FROM truck driving to site management, here are some of the construction jobs currently needing to be filled in the Clarence Valley.

Should council regulate primitive camping ground?

Diggers Camp. Paradise.

"The days of primitive camping are gone"

Kara's doing hard yards for mental health awareness

Former Grafton cricketer Kara Sutherland pounding the treadmill to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention.

Join cricketer Kara Sutherland in Grafton for a treadmill marathon

Books still big at Maclean Rotary sale

It was a busy start to the Maclean Rotary Book Sale with hundreds taking advantage of the cheap book piles.

The Maclean Rotary Book sale was held last weekend

Local Partners

Books still big at Maclean Rotary sale

Thousands come to grab the best books available

Funding to help drive regional relocation

Home of the 1891 shearers strike which led to the birth of the Australian Labor Party Barcaldine has a number of interesting attractions and a lot of outback character.

Funding opportunities for local businesses and organisations

Kara's doing hard yards for mental health awareness

Former Grafton cricketer Kara Sutherland pounding the treadmill to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention.

Join cricketer Kara Sutherland in Grafton for a treadmill marathon

2017 Junior Jacaranda Queen entries now open

The 2016 Junior Queens party, Karen Hackett, Junior Director, Princess Kate Smith, Queen Maeve Dougherty, Arianna Schmajster , Chloe Hallam, Faith Sullivan, Annelise Uren and Chloe Hackett having a ball during the Jacaranda Festival.

Entries now open for the 2017 Junior Jacaranda Queen

11 events not to be missed in the Clarence

Ross Coghill during the running of the maiden and novice combined drafts at the Big River Campdraft on Friday afternoon. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Netflix experimenting with price hike for subscribers

NETFLIX is playing around with the price it charges subscribers in a bid to better understand what we’ll pay for our favourite shows.

What happened to Hollywood’s leading men?

Johnny Depp

The year of the incredible collapsing Hollywood hunk.

‘Delta, geez’: The Voice viewers shocked by harsh comments

Delta Goodrem was not impressed with an audition on The Voice.

DELTA Goodrem was completely unimpressed by an audition last night.

Q&A: ‘Extreme vetting’ claims for post-Budget show

AU VIC: Students Protest Treasurer's Melbourne Appearance Over Uni Fees May 12

University students have threatened to protest during filming of Q&A

Watch Calliope mum's incredible reaction to $10K surprise

OVERWHELMED: Calliope mum Stacy Kington was given $10,000 as part of The Today Show's Knock of Cash.

Today Show awards $10K to Calliope mum.

Chris Pratt's NSFW blooper on the Ellen show

Chris Pratt plays Speak Out with DeGeneres guessing.

As of right now, it seems like there’s nothing Chris Pratt can’t do.

"Aussie" Eurovision flasher was Ukrainian prankster

Australia, get your act together.

A streaker draped in our flag provided the most cringeworthy moment.

Investors dream property available in Maclean central.

2/13 Rannoch Avenue, Maclean 2463

Town House 3 2 1 $350,000

Rannoch Avenue is a very important location for many residents in Maclean. Not only does it provide one of the best locations to reside, it is also where many of...

&quot;WOODBRIDGE&quot; Farm

Ashby Island 2463

Rural 3 1 6 $1,450,000

Unsurpassed in the Rural Sector of the Clarence Valley is this beautiful family owned farm set upon the Clarence River and encompassing many of the lower river...

Prestigious Oceanfront Penthouse

35/20 Pacific Parade, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $630,000

This is the beach side lifestyle opportunity you have been dreaming of. This spectacular ocean front penthouse apartment located within the prestigious Sands...

Too Good To Be True!

Villa 38A Yamba Waters Holiday Park, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 1 $299,000

Located within Yamba Waters Holiday Park and just a stone's throw to a peaceful water reserve this well maintained 3 bedroom relocatable home is a real delight.

Charming Iluka Cottage

33 Duke Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 1 2 $399,000

This charming cottage will suit those looking to move straight into their new home, permanent rent, or holiday let option. It's beautifully maintained throughout...

Ultimate Waterfront Living

25 Westringia Place, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $889,000

Raine and Horne Yamba are proud to be the exclusive marketing agents for this absolute waterfront well cared for family home positioned in the highly sought after...

Escape From The Hustle and Bustle

Lot 3-369 Fortis Creek Road, Fortis Creek 2460

0 0 SALE

Immerse yourself in nature with this stunning approximately 155 acre parcel of land. Perfect for those looking to escape from the hustle and bustle. The property...

Rural Bliss

179 Pinnacles Road, The Pinnacles 2460

House 3 2 6 $ 499,000

Located about 20 minutes from Grafton's CBD, this home is positioned on approximately 25 acres of partially cleared land and offers complete privacy by being set...

&quot;Don&#39;t be a Slave to Rent&quot;

26 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

A terrific purchase for the first home buyers wishing to escape the rental treadmill. All ready for a new owner to walk straight into and not spend a cent. Just...

Ticks All The Boxes

20 Halcyon Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

This property's location is a huge selling point. Being only 10 minutes drive to Grafton's CBD this may very well be the perfect opportunity for buyers in our...

Rich lister on buying homes: 'Stop buying $4 coffees'

Property developer Tim Gurner made his fortune riding the property boom.

Rich lister has harsh words for his generation

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village"

20mil homes not enough: Need for sand mine questioned

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers, where the proposed development was rejected.

Community questions need for site as data reveals scale of resources

108 storey high rise city to include own university

First look at the Imperial Square supertower project at Southport.

You could be born, learn and grow old in tallest building

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!