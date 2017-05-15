12 construction jobs available in the Clarence

Many construction jobs are to do with the highway upgrade

IF YOU'VE been looking for a job on the new highway development, of been looking for a start in the construction industry, here's some jobs in the Clarence Valley available right now.

Grader Operator - $80,000 - $99,999

To carry out all aspects of the grader operations to the highest professional level.

Must be able to use Trimble GPS/UTS

More details: https://www.seek.com.au/job/33432523?type=standout&tier=tier3&pos=26&whereid=17085&userqueryid=7b6564b3affb45e636dd3769ed045061-5098574&ref=beta

Excavator Operators & HR - HC Trucker Drivers

BPE Contractors is Seeking

Excavator Operators & HR - HC Trucker Drivers

Casual with view to full time for the right applicatants

Must have White Card

Grafton - Iluka area

Immediate Start

More details: https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/classifieds/ad/2696366/

Truck Driver & Dozer Driver

POSITIONS AVAILABLE FOR

Truck Driver & Dozer Driver

Local work

Immediate start

Full time positions

More details: https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/classifieds/ad/2695718/

Multiple Construction Positions

AFS Bachy Soletanche is a professional and growing piling company with a proven track record of delivering outstanding foundation engineering solutions for our clients.

AFS Bachy Soletanche invests in its people and has a great culture of teamwork and quality service.

We are seeking applicants to fill the following positions to work on the recently awarded

W2B Pacific Highway Upgrade Project in the Maclean region of Northern NSW.

We are seeking people to fill the following roles:

Crane Drivers

Excavator Operators

Piling Supervisors

Piling Offsiders

Welders/Boilermakers

Administration Staff /Assistants

The successful applicants will have the following:

The Right to Work in Australia

Strong communication and organisational skills

The ability to work together with team members and clients on a large project

Commitment to the highest standards in Safety, Quality and Environment

Be highly motivated

Drivers license essential

More details: https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/classifieds/ad/2694412/

Area Supervisor - Traffic Control Industry

Workforce Road Services has been providing Traffic Management services for over a decade. Our clients include local authorities, road maintenance providers, large utility/infrastructure companies and major civil engineering contractors.

We currently have an excellent opportunity for an Area Supervisor to join our team on the north coast.

The main responsibilities for the role include:

Auditing and assessing traffic controllers and traffic control setups

Responding to incidents, and reporting, investigating, and implementing actions

Meeting with clients for upcoming work requirements, and planning and organising to ensure works are successfully carried out

Assisting the resource team with allocations and the timely placement of suitable traffic control staff.

The successful applicant will be issued with a take home company vehicle. We can also offer excellent rates of pay, and a full uniform/PPE.

More details: https://www.seek.com.au/job/33444741?type=standard&tier=tier2&pos=1&whereid=17085&userqueryid=7b6564b3affb45e636dd3769ed045061-4124912&ref=beta

Excavator Operators - Grafton - $35-$39/hr

SES Labour Solutions are seeking experienced excavator operators for work in the Grafton area.

The work is Monday - Saturday and is expected to be for at least 4 months with the possibility of being extended for a further 2 years. Excellent remuneration!

To be considered for these positions you must:

Have current white card

Have RII for Excavator

Have accommodation in the area

More details: https://www.seek.com.au/job/33444026?type=standard&tier=tier2&pos=2&whereid=17085&userqueryid=7b6564b3affb45e636dd3769ed045061-4508721&ref=beta

773 Rigid Dump Truck operators - Grafton - $35-$39/hr

SES Labour Solutions are seeking experienced 773 Haul Truck operators for in the Grafton area.

The work is Monday - Saturday and is expected to be for at least 4 months with the possibility of being extended for a further 2 years. Excellent remuneration!

To be considered for these positions you must:

Have current white card

Have RII for Haul Truck

Have accommodation in the area

More details: https://www.seek.com.au/job/33443895?type=standard&tier=tier2&pos=3&whereid=17085&userqueryid=7b6564b3affb45e636dd3769ed045061-4576544&ref=beta

Concrete Production Supervisor - Grafton - Mobile Concrete Plant

You will be responsible for the day to day operation of the plant including production and HSE

Key Responsibilities

Batching concrete

Supervising contractors

General yardwork

Skills & Experience

Knowledge of concrete batching or similar production.

Experience running toolbox talks and start-up meetings.

Pride yourself on your problem solving skills.

Front end loader and forklift tickets.

Previous experience leading a small team would be an advantage front end loader and forklift tickets.

More details: https://www.seek.com.au/job/33442187?type=standout&tier=tier2&pos=4&whereid=17085&userqueryid=7b6564b3affb45e636dd3769ed045061-4508721&ref=beta

Civil Safety Advisor - Yamba

Industry growth has brought about opportunity for employment. Our client is a mid tier Civil Contractor who is always expanding through their quality work and reputation. We are looking for a Civil Safety Advisor to take on a role in Yamba.

Experience and Expected Duties

Pre-starts and morning toolbox meetings

Strong knowledge of safety and OHS requirements

Must have strong Civil background - Roads & Earthworks

Qualifications and Requirements

Cert IV - OHS

White Card

Strong, reliable and proven experience in civil works

Minimum 5 years site based experience

Conditions and Pay Details

A local candidate will be selected for this role

$40/hr paid to the successful candidate

More details: https://www.seek.com.au/job/33438666?type=standard&tier=tier2&pos=5&whereid=17085&userqueryid=7b6564b3affb45e636dd3769ed045061-4508721&ref=beta

Planning manager

We are currently seeking to employ a Planning Manager to form a part of our Project Controls team in Grafton. Reporting to the Planning & Project Controls Manager, a key focus of your role will be to prepare and assess detailed project plans for all stages and facets of the project to help deliver project outcomes on time.

Your key responsibilities will include, but not limited to the following:

Maintenance of contract programmes through Primavera P6, target programmes and time location charts to ensure the sequence and timing of works is optimised and accurately reported within both the internal project team and external stakeholders.

Understand and communicate the sequence of activities that are critical for the delivery of the project.

Implementation of robust Project Controls and accurate reporting and forecasting

Identification of Key Milestones.

Identification and measurement of Key Production Outputs and resource requirements.

Evaluating the impact of change on the planned work.

Compliance with company process and best practice.

Preparation of daily site reports and dashboards.

Creation of work package programmes.

Maintenance of the project controls database.

As the preferred candidate for this role, you will hold a tertiary qualification in Civil Engineering along with a level of experience in a similar role. Essential to this role will be your experience working for construction contracting companies in Australia. Your exposure to urban infrastructure projects will be viewed advantageously. You will demonstrate strong computer literacy skills with proficiency in the use of Primavera P6 and Microsoft excel in order to create programmes and update progress.

More details: https://www.seek.com.au/job/33406636?type=standard&tier=tier2&pos=6&whereid=17085&userqueryid=7b6564b3affb45e636dd3769ed045061-4508721&ref=beta

Construction Manager

We are seeking a Construction Manager experienced in precast installation and Structural steel works to become part of the Team at our Project in Grafton. This role will be based in Sydney initially for a period of 3-4 months before mobilising to the Grafton site. Start your new career with Civmec today. Its exciting times at Civmec. Be part of something big.

Key accountabilities include:

Monitor and guide all supervision and direct employees to ensure their compliance with the HSE Plan.

Provide and maintain a safe working environment and manage the Safety and Environmental performance of all personnel on site.

Ensure that safety is an integral component of all construction planning and processes.

Be familiar with construction work and permit procedures and statutory requirements.

Plan work activities and identify hazards and controls in consultation with employees.

Execute the construction portion of project plans through detailed planning and day-to-day direction of field activities.

Preparation of manning and cost forecasts.

Control of changes to agreed plan - scope, time, cost, technical.

Establishes and implements construction schedules, methods, manning charts, material and equipment requirements.

Controls all jobsite expectations for labour, equipment, material and services and ensures field operations are within the budget.

Responsible for all jobsite labour relations and co-ordinates the activities with representative groups.

Authorise construction planning, programming and completion schedules.

Conduct and record site inspections and risk assessments (including Hazard ID, risk analysis and control).

Participate in the resolution of HSE issues.

Communicate and report on HSE issues/incidents (e.g. toolbox meetings).

Assure accountability of employees and sub-contractors.

Maintain company standards for Quality Assurance purposes

Present neat documentation, correspondence and records as requested

Provide accurate daily, weekly and monthly reports as required

Perform other general duties that may be necessary to suit operational requirements as directed

You will:

Trade / Tertiary qualifications in related discipline

Experience with Precast Installation and Structural Steel

Minimum 5 years' experience in a similar role is preferred

Previous experience in the field of Construction management ideally in the Precast Installation, infrastructure or construction industry

More details: https://www.seek.com.au/job/33378674?type=standout&tier=tier2&pos=8&whereid=17085&userqueryid=7b6564b3affb45e636dd3769ed045061-4508721&ref=beta

EOI - Roller Operators

About the Role

We are currently looking for experienced Roller Operators for multiple positions in Harwood. The roles could be ongoing for candidates with the right attitude and strong work ethic. The positions are based on the Pacific Highway project and previous workers on the project are encouraged to apply. We are looking for experienced applicants with the right attitude. The role will be split between operating roller and civil labouring duties so applicants must be happy to do both roles.

Duties

Operating Roller

Civil labouring

Work in a team environment

Skills and Experience

RII ticket - Roller (mandatory)

Prior experience in Civil Road Construction

OHS White card and Drivers Licence (with own transport)

Demonstrated Safe Work History

More details: https://www.seek.com.au/job/33446580?type=standout&tier=tier3&pos=16&whereid=17085&userqueryid=7b6564b3affb45e636dd3769ed045061-4508721&ref=beta