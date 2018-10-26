12 fun things to do this week

LITTLE JACAS: Children enjoy all the fun at the Jacaranda Children's Morning

Jenna Thompson

2018 JADA Official Opening

WHEN:

Today 6-9pm.

WHERE:

158 Fitzroy Street, Grafton.

DETAILS:

Grafton Regional Gallery will host the official opening of the Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award. Delicious Canapes by Irons and Craig and Entertainment by Rob and Amy Imeson. Bookings essential, $25 (general), $20 (FoGG) and $30 (door ticket).

Freakfest 2

WHEN:

Tonight 8-11.45pm

WHERE:

Roches Family Hotel, 85 Victoria St, Grafton

DETAILS:

Live music from rockers Violent Sun and Death By Carrot the infectious beats of DJ Spookey Clown and $8 Zombie Cocktails. Don't forget this is a dress up night so think Horror, Day of the Dead, Monster etc and you could win a $250 Squall and Anchor tattoo voucher. $10 entry.

Creative Youth Unplugged Woodshop

WHEN:

Tonight 6-7.30pm

WHERE:

Grafton Uniting Church, 126 Prince St, Grafton.

DETAILS:

Creative Youth is a group held monthly for creative kids who are in Years 3 and up. Enjoy pizza, games, and cool Bible topics. Cost $3, contact Ellie on 0422567859 for more information.

Rotary Book Sale

WHEN:

Friday- Saturday 9am-5pm.

WHERE:

Maclean Bowling Club, 1a McLachlan St, Maclean

DETAILS:

Held in the club's dining room. Fill a bag for just $8 and Children's Books are free.

Grafton Speedway

WHEN:

Saturday.

WHERE:

Grafton Speedway, Grafton Showgrounds, Grafton.

DETAILS:

For an awesome Halloween evening head to Grafton Speedway this Saturday from 5pm. Games and activities. Jumping Castle and lots more! 15 Dirt mods, 15 wingless sprint cars, nine stock cars, eight juniors, eight stock rods and Modlites. The night will feature some of the best drivers in Queensland and NSW fighting it out for a place on the podium.

Jacaranda Children's Morning

WHEN:

Saturday 9am-1pm

WHERE:

Market Square

DETAILS:

It's the kids time to dress up as their favourite character and enjoy a great morning of activities and entertainment. See the winners of the Beautiful Baby competition and see the littlest members of the Jacaranda party crowned.

Jacaranda Queen Crowning

WHEN:

Saturday from 5.30pm

WHERE:

Market Square

DETAILS:

Take part in one of Grafton's most magical evenings as the new Jacaranda Queen is crowned. There is food, a big-screen to watch the action on stage and even VIP experiences available.

Clarence Valley Country Muster

WHEN:

Now until Monday.

WHERE:

11 Coulters Lane, Calliope.

DETAILS:

The stage is set for the magnificent country music festival that in 2013 broke new ground on the NSW North Coast and has grown to become one of the must see events on the Australian country music calendar. The muster will serve up country hospitality including a canteen of home-grown produce.

Just Pencil Drawing Exhibition

WHEN:

From Saturday.

WHERE:

Yamba Museum, River street, Yamba.

DETAILS:

This exhibition features 14 pencil drawers from the Northern Rivers. Opening Saturday from 5.30-7.30pm. The exhibition closes on Thursday, November 23.

Jacaranda Dragonboat Regatta

WHEN:

Sunday from 8am

WHERE:

Clarence River Memorial Park.

DETAILS:

Watch as 22 crews race down the 200 metre course side by side, Even better, organise your own team and have a go!

Yamba River Markets

WHEN:

Sunday.

WHERE:

Ford Park, Yamba.

DETAILS:

Experience the festival atmosphere in the lovely Yamba with a plate of food and juice or coffee. Enjoy local and regional fresh food, coffee, craft, art and performing artists in a festival atmosphere. This month's live music comes from local treasure Grace Hickey, backed by backing band Flipside.

Copmanhurst Saddlery Museum

WHEN:

Sunday 1-3pm.

WHERE:

Prescott street, Copmanhurst.

DETAILS:

Copmanhurst Saddlery Museum open with memorabilia of Copmanhurst and district.