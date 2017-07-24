12 jobs in the Clarence Valley right now

Yamba Welding and Engineering Owner Bill Collingburn in the workshop which is undertaking a massive scale of operations. Yamba Welding and Engineering is contracted for jobs for the Victorian Police, NSW Marine Rescue, and Armidale airport - to name just a few. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner

LOOKING for work? Here are 12 jobs from a variety of industries that are hiring right now:

MC Truck Drivers

Full time positions available to applicants who have held a MC licence for a minimum of two years. Two positions are vacant, from Grafton to Brisbane to Grafton and from Grafton to 12 Mile Creek to Grafton.

For more details contact 0417 495 970.

Deputy Director Care Services

Are you an experienced Registered Nurse looking for a management role that gives you a real work/life balance? Perhaps you're at the beginning of your management career and feeling ready to take the next step - the one that will give you valuable management experience.

The Whiddon Group Maclean is currently seeking an experienced RN who is looking to join the management team as the Deputy Director Care Services on a permanent full time basis.

For the right candidate, permanent part time can be negotiated.

For more information about this position and to apply, please visit www.whiddon.com.au.

For all enquiries, please contact Catherine Tees, Director Care Services on (02) 6603 2600.

Work for the Dole Team Supervisor

Envite Inc are seeking an Expression of interest from experienced supervisors responsible for direction and supervision of Work for the Dole program participants in landscaping and restoration projects.

The selection criteria can be obtained from this link. Applications close noon July 28 2017

Enquiries to Justin Couper, Environment Manager, on 02 66 509170 or 0429 155 075

Public Speaking and Presentations

CRANES are striving to be not just a community support provider but also a team of people with a spring in our step and a fire in our belly for those things we hold as our values.

We are looking to commission an individual for approximately 12 months on a contractual basis to do some public speaking and presentations on behalf of CRANES.

We are hoping to attract people who identify with having or have had a mental health issue, or, where their level of ability has been challenged, be that physically, socially or intellectually. We are looking for somebody who has had an inspiring past, who has achieved or overcome some issues and most importantly, have an affinity with CRANES and our beliefs.

If this is of interest, please send a letter expressing why you are interested in this role, and set out and include a suggested time-frame over the year in terms of priorities, target groups and outcomes.

Please feel free to be as creative as possible. All enquiries to Operational Director Mr John Lysaught on (02) 6642 7257.

The screening process for this position will begin August 1, 2017, and will continue until the position is filled.

Your Expression of Interest to be submitted direct to: applications@cranes.org.au.

First People (Indigenous Australians) are encouraged to apply www.cranes.org.au.

Truck and Trailer Owner Operators

Easter Plant Hire Qld require truck and trailer owner operators for a project starting immediately. The role is for approximately 12 months work, hourly hire rates apply with weekly pay. Contact Chris on 0417 857 192 for more information.

Housekeepers/Cleaners

Experienced housekeepers and cleaners wanted for full-time work at Grafton Central Motel. Call 6642 1944 for more information.

Trades Assistant/Storeperson

Yamba Welding and Engineering is a long-established and growing aluminium boat building company, and are looking for a trades assistant/storeperson. The ideal person will have forklift licence, stores experience and able to receive stock completed required documentation. Code stock to jobs / stock and pack items away in correct storage areas & willing to work in a fast-paced environment.

Also, applicant will be required to assist other trades with fabrication duties as required. For more details contact 6646 2421.

Truck Drivers

Positions are available with Grafton based local transport company dealing with general freight. HC and HR Licences required. All applications to 0488 422 047.

Childcare positions

Clarence Family Day Care are looking for people who are passionate and enthusiastic about supporting a wonderful team of educators.

We have a number of roles available:

Educational Program Coordinator (Full-time)

Administrative Officer (Full-time)

Family Day Care Coordinator (Part-time Temporary up to 12 months)

WHS/Quality Coordinator (Part-time Temporary up to 12 months)

For further information please call 6643 1002 or email manager@cfdc.com.au for an information package.

Applications close 9 am Monday 31 July 2017.

Personal Carer

Personal Carer required for part-time work with an active adult with a physical disability. Duties include high level personal care and domestic duties. Experience desirable but not essential. Flexible, easy-going and agreeable nature a must. Applicants must live in Grafton area and be willing to work early mornings and evenings. Please send resumes to: jobvacancies@live.com.au, PO Box 591, Grafton NSW 2460 Or call 0422 828 156 for more information.

Plant/Equipment Operators

Are you:

An Excavator/Skid Steer Operator?

A Truck/Dog combination driver?

A Heavy Vehicle Mechanic?

We're looking for expressions of interest from experienced, competent and qualified people to expand our team, operating a fleet of modern plant and equipment. Attractive remunerative packages for the right applicants. Send your resume and contact details to civil.projects@outlook.com.

Teachers

Dedicated and caring teachers are required for after school tuition service in Grafton for primary and secondary students. Previous teachers welcome to apply. Please contact Liz at 6652 2222.