$1.2 mil for UV water treatment without government grant

BIG JOB: Clarence Valley Council staff working to clean the 100 megalitre water reservoir off Rushforth Road in South Grafton. Contributed

A WATER treatment system will be installed at the Rushforth Park Reservoir in South Grafton, without a $475,000 State Government grant.

Tuesday's Clarence Valley Council meeting voted to award tenders amounting to more than $1.2 million even though the meeting found out at the last minute a grant application to the Building Better Regions Fund had been knocked back.

General manager Ashley Lindsay said council only learned it had missed out on grant funding late on Monday night.

The council's director civil, Troy Anderson, explained to the meeting the tender to design and construct an ultra-violet dosing system for the water supply, with options to treat rural village supplies at Minnie Water, Wooli, Glenreagh and Coutts Crossing, could go ahead without the government's support.

Mr Anderson pointed out $3 million had been allocated to the council's 2017-18 budget for works at the Rushforth Rd Reservoir and this more than covered the cost of the treatment system.

The successful tenderers were Xylem Water Solutions Australia for $965,460 and Aquatec Maxcon for $383,687.65.

Councillor Karen Toms questioned why $3 million was budgeted for the reservoir, when the work needed cost less than half that amount.

Mr Anderson said electrical upgrading and pipework modifications would also need to be funded from the budget allocation.