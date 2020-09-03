12 new COVID cases in NSW
Another 12 cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in NSW up to 8pm on Wednesday night.
Three were locally acquired including two in a south western Sydney family and a case in Parkes which remain under investigation.
One is linked to a known case in Sydney's south east and three are returned travellers in hotel quarantine.
The other five are associated with previous cases, Dr Jeremy McAnulty confirmed.
Three of those five are close contacts of previously reported cases linked to the CBD outbreak, bringing the cluster to 52.
The news comes as Sydneysiders swelter through a September scorcher with 30C temperatures tipped to sweep the city.
Restrictions on outdoor gatherings still stand at 20.
McAnulty said one of the cases is linked to the St Pauls Catholic College Greystanes outbreak, bringing the total linked to the school to 12.
"Close contacts are isolating, and the schools have been cleaned and will re-open today. The source of the original infection has not been identified at this point," he said.
Another case reported on Wednesday attended church at Life in the Spirit Ministry, Prestons, on August 30 between 12.30pm and 2.30pm.
Anyone who attended is considered a close contact and must isolate for two weeks and get tested, Dr McAnulty said.
Anyone who attended the following venues is considered a casual contact of a case and must monitor their symptoms:
- Westfield Chatswood on August 27 between 1pm and 1.50pm
- Gram Café and Pancakes, Chatswood Station on August 27 between 11.10am and 12.15pm
- Balmain Community Pharmacy on August 31 between 11am and 11.20am
- God's Power Ministries Heckenberg, Prestons, on August 30 between 2.50pm and 3.30pm
- Quality Suites Camperdown (in the foyer) on August 29 between 3.15pm and 4.30pm
- Leaf Café & Co, Lidcombe Shopping Centre on August 31 between 11.30am and 1.30pm
