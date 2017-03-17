12 things to do in the Clarence Valley

Relay for Life

WHEN: Saturday-Sunday

WHERE: Yamba Public School

DETAILS: The Lower Clarence community will be raising funds for the Relay for Life this weekend with an overnight walk around the Yamba Public School oval from 3pm Saturday to 9am Sunday.

They money raised will go towards research, prevention, information and support services offered by the Cancer Council.

John Ashby with his son Joel Ashby - Joel wrote a letter talking about why his dad is his inspiration for taking part in the upcoming Lower Clarence Relay For Life. Adam Hourigan

Harmony Day

WHEN: 10am to 9pm, Sunday

WHERE: Harwood Hotel

DETAILS: Celebrate a harmonious Clarence Valley this weekend with Harmony Day at the Harwood Hotel. There will be food from many nations, children's events, raffles, dancing, talks and music from North Coast performers.

There will be a range of guest speakers, including NSW minister for multiculturalism John Ajaka, and lecturers from Macquarie University.

Lower Clarence Cricket grand final

WHEN: 1pm, Saturday

WHERE: Wherrett Park, Maclean

DETAILS: Wanderers play Harwood in the 2017 Lower Clarence Cricket Association 1st Grade grand final at Barry Watts Oval. Meanwhile, Maclean United take on Woodford Island Warriors in the 2nd Grade grand final at Wherrett Park 3 and Harwood Gold plays Iluka Red in the 3rd Grade decider at Wherrett Park 1.

Due to wet weather, the date and grounds of the LCCA finals could change.

Wherrett Park in Maclean inundated with water after heavy rainfalls on Wednesday, 15th March, 2017. MEGASHOTS PHOTOGRAPHY

Showground Markets

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Grafton Showgrounds

DETAILS: The Showground Markets are home to a wide variety of stalls including all kinds of poultry, cage birds, clothing, plants, jewellery, home-made cakes, produce, handicrafts, woodwork, second hand goods and bric-a-brac, coffee and food, and musical entertainment.

Open Mic Night

WHEN: Saturday, 7pm

WHERE: Iluka Bowling Club

DETAILS: Sing your lungs out in Iluka this weekend with the open mic night at Iluka Bowling Club.

Intro to Yoga

WHEN: Saturday, 2pm

WHERE: Evolve Yoga and Meditation

DETAILS: Learn the basics of yoga this weekend with Nitya at Evolve Yoga and Meditation from 2pm to 3.30pm.

Bookings are essential, call Nitya on 0411309678.

Psychic Channelling and Healing Night

WHEN: Friday, 7pm

WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS: Seven Psychics come together for a night filled with psychic messages and healing for you. Katrina Neia Wai opens the evening with a short meditation and channelled messages from loved ones.

Tickets are available at the door or by calling Katrina on 0434761362 for $45.

Body, Mind and Soul Festival

WHEN: Saturday, 10am to 5pm

WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS: Get in touch with your inner spiritual being with aura photos, astrologists, psychics, clairvoyants, spiritual healers, books, CDs, crystals, oracle cards, jewellery, dream catchers, spirit artists, transformational workshop and so much more.

Ashby Markets

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: Ashby Community Centre

DETAILS: Stalls include fruit and vegetables, homemade cakes, slices, second hand goods and the arts and crafts of talented locals. If you get peckish, the community centre canteen has some delicious food.

Show and Shine

WHEN: Saturday, 12pm

WHERE: Coutts Crossing Tavern

DETAILS: Get your dose of cars and bikes this weekend at the Coutts Crossing Tavern Show and Shine.

Registration closes at 11am and the show begins at midday.

There will be raffles, food stalls, trophies and trade stalls.

Lower Clarence Magpies trial game

WHEN: Saturday, 4pm

WHERE: Yamba Sports Complex

DETAILS: Throw your support behind the Lower Clarence Magpies when they play their trial game against the Tweed Coast Raiders.

Reserve grade kicks off at 4pm, followed by the first grade game.

Trash and Treasure

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: Squatters Rest, Tucabia

DETAILS: Enjoy homemade gifts, bric-a-brac,homemade cakes and biscuits, locally made jewellery, fruit and vegetables, plants, sausage sizzle-egg and bacon rolls, the damper, teach and coffee at these Trash and Treasure Markets.