12 things to do in the Clarence Valley

Relay for Life
WHEN: Saturday-Sunday
WHERE: Yamba Public School
DETAILS: The Lower Clarence community will be raising funds for the Relay for Life this weekend with an overnight walk around the Yamba Public School oval from 3pm Saturday to 9am Sunday.
They money raised will go towards research, prevention, information and support services offered by the Cancer Council.
Harmony Day
WHEN: 10am to 9pm, Sunday
WHERE: Harwood Hotel
DETAILS: Celebrate a harmonious Clarence Valley this weekend with Harmony Day at the Harwood Hotel. There will be food from many nations, children's events, raffles, dancing, talks and music from North Coast performers.
There will be a range of guest speakers, including NSW minister for multiculturalism John Ajaka, and lecturers from Macquarie University.
Lower Clarence Cricket grand final
WHEN: 1pm, Saturday
WHERE: Wherrett Park, Maclean
DETAILS: Wanderers play Harwood in the 2017 Lower Clarence Cricket Association 1st Grade grand final at Barry Watts Oval. Meanwhile, Maclean United take on Woodford Island Warriors in the 2nd Grade grand final at Wherrett Park 3 and Harwood Gold plays Iluka Red in the 3rd Grade decider at Wherrett Park 1.
Due to wet weather, the date and grounds of the LCCA finals could change.
Showground Markets
WHEN: Saturday
WHERE: Grafton Showgrounds
DETAILS: The Showground Markets are home to a wide variety of stalls including all kinds of poultry, cage birds, clothing, plants, jewellery, home-made cakes, produce, handicrafts, woodwork, second hand goods and bric-a-brac, coffee and food, and musical entertainment.
Open Mic Night
WHEN: Saturday, 7pm
WHERE: Iluka Bowling Club
DETAILS: Sing your lungs out in Iluka this weekend with the open mic night at Iluka Bowling Club.
Intro to Yoga
WHEN: Saturday, 2pm
WHERE: Evolve Yoga and Meditation
DETAILS: Learn the basics of yoga this weekend with Nitya at Evolve Yoga and Meditation from 2pm to 3.30pm.
Bookings are essential, call Nitya on 0411309678.
Psychic Channelling and Healing Night
WHEN: Friday, 7pm
WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club
DETAILS: Seven Psychics come together for a night filled with psychic messages and healing for you. Katrina Neia Wai opens the evening with a short meditation and channelled messages from loved ones.
Tickets are available at the door or by calling Katrina on 0434761362 for $45.
Body, Mind and Soul Festival
WHEN: Saturday, 10am to 5pm
WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club
DETAILS: Get in touch with your inner spiritual being with aura photos, astrologists, psychics, clairvoyants, spiritual healers, books, CDs, crystals, oracle cards, jewellery, dream catchers, spirit artists, transformational workshop and so much more.
Ashby Markets
WHEN: Sunday
WHERE: Ashby Community Centre
DETAILS: Stalls include fruit and vegetables, homemade cakes, slices, second hand goods and the arts and crafts of talented locals. If you get peckish, the community centre canteen has some delicious food.
Show and Shine
WHEN: Saturday, 12pm
WHERE: Coutts Crossing Tavern
DETAILS: Get your dose of cars and bikes this weekend at the Coutts Crossing Tavern Show and Shine.
Registration closes at 11am and the show begins at midday.
There will be raffles, food stalls, trophies and trade stalls.
Lower Clarence Magpies trial game
WHEN: Saturday, 4pm
WHERE: Yamba Sports Complex
DETAILS: Throw your support behind the Lower Clarence Magpies when they play their trial game against the Tweed Coast Raiders.
Reserve grade kicks off at 4pm, followed by the first grade game.
Trash and Treasure
WHEN: Sunday
WHERE: Squatters Rest, Tucabia
DETAILS: Enjoy homemade gifts, bric-a-brac,homemade cakes and biscuits, locally made jewellery, fruit and vegetables, plants, sausage sizzle-egg and bacon rolls, the damper, teach and coffee at these Trash and Treasure Markets.