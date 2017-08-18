12 things to do this week

Cast of Curtains, the new show at the Criterion Theatre in Grafton.

Curtains

WHEN: From today till Saturday, August 25

WHERE: Criterion Theatre, 149 Oliver St, Grafton

DETAILS: Get ready for a laugh with Curtains (pictured), a musical comedy whodunit from the creators of Chicago and Cabaret.

Tickets $20 with performances tonight, tomorrow and next Friday and Saturday night from 7.30pm, and 2pm this Sunday and next Saturday. Tickets available at Buckley's Music.

Girl Guides Fundraiser

WHEN: Saturday, 7pm

WHERE: Grafton Tenpin Bowl

DETAILS: Enjoy a night of Tenpin Disco Bowling, nibbles and trivia to help the Grafton Girl Guides attend the International Jamboree next year.

Cost is $20 and includes a game of bowling, shoe hire and nibbles. An extra game is only $5. RSVP to Bernice Pitt 0429928764 or just come along on Saturday night.

Music Eisteddfod

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Clarence Valley Conservatorium

DETAILS: Enjoy a day at the conservatorium to hear people from the Clarence Valley show off their musical skills. Instrumental performances start at 9am, with singing performances stating at 1pm. There is a small entry fee and programs can be purchased at the door.

Tim the Bream

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: Clarence River at Yamba

DETAILS: Come and join in the fun in this annual fishing competition. Over $30,000 in prizes are up for grabs.

Tim The Bream alone is worth a whopping $20,000 while another 10 tagged fish will have a value of $1000 each. For more information, phone Gayle Doe on 0417002682 or email gayledoe @gmail.com.

The Art of Acceptance

WHEN: Sunday, 10am-1pm

WHERE: Jim Thompson Pavilion, 12 Cameron St, Maclean

DETAILS: Taught by Gen Kelsang Tsalden, his half-day meditation workshop aims to help people improve relationships through patience and kindness, and how to be happy and content in our modern lives. Cost is $35 and includes morning tea. For more, phone 55351140.

Farmers Markets

WHEN: Wednesday, 7-11am

WHERE: Whiting Beach carpark, Yamba

DETAILS: Expect to find local produce including free-range eggs, honey, and organic veggies, fruit gluten-free sweets, pecans, jams, relishes, bread, pork and beef.

Loving Life Day

WHEN: Saturday, 10am to 4pm

WHERE: Market Square

DETAILS: Loving Life Day is a family event in the heart of Grafton with free all-day stage entertainment featuring a young talent quest for cash prizes, magic shows by Troppo Bob, free speedball camera to check the speed of your tennis serve or cricket bowling.

Other activities are available for a gold coin donation - including a Lucky Key competition.

There will also be market stalls and food vendors on the day.

Camp Oven Cooking Festival

WHEN: Today to Sunday

WHERE: Nymboida Camping and Canoeing Centre

DETAILS: Clarence Valley Camp Oven Festival is a celebration of our wonderful outdoor Aussie lifestyle, our love of the bush, camping, wholesome family fun, cooking outside and just sitting around the campfire with good food, good people and good yarns.

A fun filled weekend with entertainment the whole family will enjoy, including camp oven cooking, demonstrations, bush poetry, bands, the bush dance, dog trials, markets, great food, workshops, dance performances and much more.

Wings and Wheels

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: Grafton Aero Club

DETAILS: Grafton Aero Club are holding the fifth annual Wings and Wheels open day this weekend. There will be a variety of clubs and individuals exhibiting their winged or wheels pride and joy. Exhibits range from hot rods, to classics, vintage, sports, touring, race cars, go-karts, motorcycles, model aircraft and more. There will also be demonstrations of stationery engines, blacksmiths and the Men's Shed. While the event is free for exhibitors and the public, there will be a cold coin donation with all money going to the oncology ward at Grafton Base Hospital.

Showground Markets

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Grafton Showground

DETAILS: There is a wide variety of stalls including all kinds of poultry, cage birds, clothing, plants, jewellery, home-made cakes, produce, handicrafts, woodwork, second hand goods and bric-a-brac, coffee and food, and musical entertainment.

Ashby Markets

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: Ashby Community Centre

DETAILS: Enjoy a family day out at the markets with fruit and vegetable stalls, homemade cakes, slices, second hand goods and local arts and crafts.

Rugby League

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: McKittrick Park and Frank McGuren Field

DETAILS: The South Grafton Rebels take on Sawtell in the minor semi-final on Saturday from 4.30pm and on Sunday, the Grafton Ghosts play Coffs Harbour from 2.30pm in the major semi-final.