12 things to do this week

Curtains
WHEN: From today till Saturday, August 25
WHERE: Criterion Theatre, 149 Oliver St, Grafton
DETAILS: Get ready for a laugh with Curtains (pictured), a musical comedy whodunit from the creators of Chicago and Cabaret.
Tickets $20 with performances tonight, tomorrow and next Friday and Saturday night from 7.30pm, and 2pm this Sunday and next Saturday. Tickets available at Buckley's Music.
Girl Guides Fundraiser
WHEN: Saturday, 7pm
WHERE: Grafton Tenpin Bowl
DETAILS: Enjoy a night of Tenpin Disco Bowling, nibbles and trivia to help the Grafton Girl Guides attend the International Jamboree next year.
Cost is $20 and includes a game of bowling, shoe hire and nibbles. An extra game is only $5. RSVP to Bernice Pitt 0429928764 or just come along on Saturday night.
Music Eisteddfod
WHEN: Saturday
WHERE: Clarence Valley Conservatorium
DETAILS: Enjoy a day at the conservatorium to hear people from the Clarence Valley show off their musical skills. Instrumental performances start at 9am, with singing performances stating at 1pm. There is a small entry fee and programs can be purchased at the door.
Tim the Bream
WHEN: Saturday and Sunday
WHERE: Clarence River at Yamba
DETAILS: Come and join in the fun in this annual fishing competition. Over $30,000 in prizes are up for grabs.
Tim The Bream alone is worth a whopping $20,000 while another 10 tagged fish will have a value of $1000 each. For more information, phone Gayle Doe on 0417002682 or email gayledoe @gmail.com.
The Art of Acceptance
WHEN: Sunday, 10am-1pm
WHERE: Jim Thompson Pavilion, 12 Cameron St, Maclean
DETAILS: Taught by Gen Kelsang Tsalden, his half-day meditation workshop aims to help people improve relationships through patience and kindness, and how to be happy and content in our modern lives. Cost is $35 and includes morning tea. For more, phone 55351140.
Farmers Markets
WHEN: Wednesday, 7-11am
WHERE: Whiting Beach carpark, Yamba
DETAILS: Expect to find local produce including free-range eggs, honey, and organic veggies, fruit gluten-free sweets, pecans, jams, relishes, bread, pork and beef.
Loving Life Day
WHEN: Saturday, 10am to 4pm
WHERE: Market Square
DETAILS: Loving Life Day is a family event in the heart of Grafton with free all-day stage entertainment featuring a young talent quest for cash prizes, magic shows by Troppo Bob, free speedball camera to check the speed of your tennis serve or cricket bowling.
Other activities are available for a gold coin donation - including a Lucky Key competition.
There will also be market stalls and food vendors on the day.
Camp Oven Cooking Festival
WHEN: Today to Sunday
WHERE: Nymboida Camping and Canoeing Centre
DETAILS: Clarence Valley Camp Oven Festival is a celebration of our wonderful outdoor Aussie lifestyle, our love of the bush, camping, wholesome family fun, cooking outside and just sitting around the campfire with good food, good people and good yarns.
A fun filled weekend with entertainment the whole family will enjoy, including camp oven cooking, demonstrations, bush poetry, bands, the bush dance, dog trials, markets, great food, workshops, dance performances and much more.
Wings and Wheels
WHEN: Sunday
WHERE: Grafton Aero Club
DETAILS: Grafton Aero Club are holding the fifth annual Wings and Wheels open day this weekend. There will be a variety of clubs and individuals exhibiting their winged or wheels pride and joy. Exhibits range from hot rods, to classics, vintage, sports, touring, race cars, go-karts, motorcycles, model aircraft and more. There will also be demonstrations of stationery engines, blacksmiths and the Men's Shed. While the event is free for exhibitors and the public, there will be a cold coin donation with all money going to the oncology ward at Grafton Base Hospital.
Showground Markets
WHEN: Saturday
WHERE: Grafton Showground
DETAILS: There is a wide variety of stalls including all kinds of poultry, cage birds, clothing, plants, jewellery, home-made cakes, produce, handicrafts, woodwork, second hand goods and bric-a-brac, coffee and food, and musical entertainment.
Ashby Markets
WHEN: Sunday
WHERE: Ashby Community Centre
DETAILS: Enjoy a family day out at the markets with fruit and vegetable stalls, homemade cakes, slices, second hand goods and local arts and crafts.
Rugby League
WHEN: Saturday and Sunday
WHERE: McKittrick Park and Frank McGuren Field
DETAILS: The South Grafton Rebels take on Sawtell in the minor semi-final on Saturday from 4.30pm and on Sunday, the Grafton Ghosts play Coffs Harbour from 2.30pm in the major semi-final.