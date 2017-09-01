12 things to do this week

The Lonesome Cowgirls band set to take centre stage at the Pelican Playhouse on Friday night.

Pro bull riding

WHEN: Saturday.

WHERE: Grafton Showground.

DETAILS: The Daily Examiner proudly presents the return of the Rural Weekly Pro Bull Riding Series event.

Watch the PBR's top bull riders in action. The competition is sure to be tough with the best bull riders in the country matched up against a line up of rank bulls. Live music entertainment before and after the bull riding action. Full bar and catering on site. Tickets on sale from the Daily Examiner Offices on Fitzroy St, Grafton, or by visiting www.pbraustralia .com.au.

Iluka Markets

WHEN: Sunday.

WHERE: Iluka Sports Oval.

DETAILS: Enjoy a morning of locally inspired art, original craft and woodwork, handmade jewellery, locally produced soaps, cakes and preservatives, Marine Rescue makes breakfasts, knives can be sharpened, there is coffee, plants and more.

Lanbruk's Gunyah

WHEN: Sunday.

HERE: 423 Carrs Rd, Carrs Peninsula.

DETAILS: Enjoy Father's Day at Lunbruk's Gunyah with entry to the museum, farm animals and olive tastings for $5, with kids under 12 free.

Folk session

WHEN: Saturday, 1pm.

WHERE: Good Intent Hotel, South Grafton.

DETAILS: Get together with a few music-loving folk for an opportunity to get up and sing songs or just listen to others. Bring your acoustic instruments because there will be a song folder to share.

Soul Sangeet

WHEN: Wednesday.

WHERE: Clarence Valley Conservatorium.

DETAILS: Join an experience of world-class music for local awareness with Indian classical master Taro Terehara of the Bamnoo Flute Bansuri and world artist Shivam Rather on the 22 string fusion instrument. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for children available from www.crystalslide.com

Last chance exhibitions

WHEN: Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm

WHERE: Grafton Regional Gallery

DETAILS: This is your last week to see the exhibition Sandra Taylor: True Stories, Across The Collection, Imaging the Margin and Contemporary Identify at the Grafton Regional Gallery. For more information head to www.graftongallery.nsw .gov.au

Lonesome Cowgirls

WHEN: September 1-10.

WHERE: Pelican Playhouse.

DETAILS: Enjoy the musical story of Vicki and Rae, two women living in a small country town in outback Queensland during the 1960s. Features live vocalists and band (pictured right).

Fri/Sat shows 7.30pm, Sunday 2pm.

Tickets are $20 and $15 for conc. Available from South Grafton News and Gifts.

Dragon boat come and try

When: Saturday 10am to 11am.

Where: Corcoran Park, Kirchner St, Grafton

DETAILS: Anyone 12 years and over wishing to try the sport of dragon boat racing, Grafton Dragon Boat Club is having their monthly come and try day. It's free so head along and give it ago. Contact the club on graftondragonboatclub@ gmail.com or 0401634414.

Group 2 rugby league grand final

WHEN: Sunday, 10am.

WHERE: Frank McGuren Field.

DETAILS: See the Grafton Ghosts take on the South Grafton Rebels in the second local derby in two years.

Rebels will play the Comets in League Tag at 10am, the Under 18s Ghosts will play the Panthers at 11am, the Comets will play the Panthers in reserve grade at 12.30 and the all-local first grade grand final will kick off at 2.30pm.

Rowing come and try

WHEN: Saturday, 8am.

WHERE: The Rowing Club, Memorial Park.

DETAILS: Grafton Rowing Club is holding a come and try day to give people the opportunity to see what rowing is all about. Bring a hat, sunscreen, water and sports clothing. For more information email graftonrc@graftonrowing .asn.au

Halfway Creek markets

WHEN: Sunday, 8.30am to 12.30pm.

WHERE: Corner of Pacific Highway and Kungala Rd.

DETAILS: Stop by the Halfway Creek markets on your Sunday drive for yummy food at budget prices, stalls, Jack's Eggs, local produce, plants, clothes, jewellery, arts, crafts and more. Meet the local Rural Fire Brigade and get free fire information.

St Andy's Spring Markets

WHEN: Saturday, 8am to 1pm.

WHERE: St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Grafton.

DETAILS: Wander to your hearts content at the Spring Spectacular Markets this weekend.

With a variety of stalls, including second hand books, there will be something for everyone.

Don't miss out on the kids activities and the Devonshire teas served by the PWA ladies and the barbecue.