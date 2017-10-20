12 things to do this week

Bonnie Towers, Shyanne Martin, Logan Pitkin, Benjamin Egan and Kaleb Mahy show some old school poise in dressing-up as part of preparation for South Grafton public School's sesquicentenary celebrations.

Charity Cattle Dog Trial

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: GPII Show Barn area, Trenayr Rd, Junction Hill

DETAILS:

Grafton Primary Industries Institute is hosting its annual dog trial event to raise funds for Grafton Base Hospital.

Events include Maiden and Open Trials and a Calcutta on Novice final on Saturday night.

Clarence 100

WHEN: Friday to Sunday

WHERE: Copmanhurst to Yamba

DETAILS:

The 100km river paddle of a lifetime is back again, with paddlers starting at Copmanhurst and finishing in Yamba.

The event will showcase the Clarence Valley community and support its youth in sport initiatives.

Jacarok 2017

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Clarence River Jockey Club

DETAILS:

Strap yourself in for the biggest rock and roll event in the Clarence Valley, with 10 bands to rock the event.

Jacarok is an all-ages event, with bands travelling from as far as Brisbane and Port Macquarie, and there is also local talent on the bill.

SGPS 150th

WHEN: Saturday, 10am to 2pm

WHERE: South Grafton Public School, Vere St Campus

DETAILS:

Are you an ex-South Grafton Public School student? This year the school is celebrating its sesquicentenary.

Head down to the school to take part in the celebrations, check out historical photos and enjoy a barbecue lunch.

Camp Quality EsCarpade

WHEN: Monday and Tuesday

WHERE: Grafton

DETAILS:

Camp Quality EsCarpade is Australia's happiest and wackiest motoring adventure! The week-long, 2188km journey is held to raise money to support Australian kids impacted by cancer.

The EsCarpade cars will roll into Grafton on Monday and Tuesday.

Clarence Valley Country Muster

WHEN: October 23 to 29

WHERE: Calliope

DETAILS:

The muster is back! After such a big success in 2016, the Clarence Valley Country Muster will thrill country lovers from all over the country.

For more information, www.cvcmuster.com.au

CB Radio Exhibition

WHEN: Tuesdays 9am to 1pm, and weekends 1pm to 4pm

WHERE: Lawrence Museum

DETAILS:

Lawrence Museum, in partnership with Mark Regan, Clarence Valley Amateur Radio group, is exhibiting a collection of CB equipment, ranging from the early radios, some quite rare, to later models.

Health Open Day

WHEN: Saturday, 10am to 2pm

WHERE: Ochre Health Centre, Grafton

DETAILS:

This community open day will allow the Clarence Valley community to connect with and source information from important health services in the area.

Spook Fest

WHEN: Tonight, 6pm to 9pm

WHERE: Grafton Regional Library

DETAILS:

Get on your dancing shoes and get down to the library for a spooky dance party. Clarence Youth Action and Clarence Valley Pride have combined to create and LGBTQI+ friendly event for the whole of the youth community.

Showground Markets

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Grafton Showground

DETAILS:

Enjoy a wide variety of stalls including all kinds of poultry, clothing, plants, jewellery, home- made cakes, produce, handicrafts, woodwork, second-hand goods and bric-a-brac, coffee and food. Don't miss out on Grafton Poultry Club's monthly cage bird sale at the same time.

Yamba River Markets

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: Ford Park, Yamba

DETAILS:

The Yamba River Markets include local and regional food, craft, art and performing artists in a village atmosphere.

This weekend there will be two additions.

The Yoga Yurt will be at the western end of Ford Park from sunrise to 2pm. There will be yoga classes beginning at 6am throughout the day. Bookings are recommend, so call Kirra on 0407 790 209.

The Salty Kombi Show and Shine will also return with a cheerful parade of VW Kombi vans.

50th annual Jacaranda Carnival

WHEN: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: Grafton Sports Centre

DETAILS:

The Jacaranda Hotel Basketball Carnival is turning 50 and to celebrate the Graftron Basketball Association is putting on the biggest carnival in recent memory with almost 60 teams nominating for the competition. Get out to the centre to check out some fun basketball action.