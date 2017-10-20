12 things to do this week

Charity Cattle Dog Trial
WHEN: Saturday and Sunday
WHERE: GPII Show Barn area, Trenayr Rd, Junction Hill
DETAILS:
Grafton Primary Industries Institute is hosting its annual dog trial event to raise funds for Grafton Base Hospital.
Events include Maiden and Open Trials and a Calcutta on Novice final on Saturday night.
Clarence 100
WHEN: Friday to Sunday
WHERE: Copmanhurst to Yamba
DETAILS:
The 100km river paddle of a lifetime is back again, with paddlers starting at Copmanhurst and finishing in Yamba.
The event will showcase the Clarence Valley community and support its youth in sport initiatives.
Jacarok 2017
WHEN: Saturday
WHERE: Clarence River Jockey Club
DETAILS:
Strap yourself in for the biggest rock and roll event in the Clarence Valley, with 10 bands to rock the event.
Jacarok is an all-ages event, with bands travelling from as far as Brisbane and Port Macquarie, and there is also local talent on the bill.
SGPS 150th
WHEN: Saturday, 10am to 2pm
WHERE: South Grafton Public School, Vere St Campus
DETAILS:
Are you an ex-South Grafton Public School student? This year the school is celebrating its sesquicentenary.
Head down to the school to take part in the celebrations, check out historical photos and enjoy a barbecue lunch.
Camp Quality EsCarpade
WHEN: Monday and Tuesday
WHERE: Grafton
DETAILS:
Camp Quality EsCarpade is Australia's happiest and wackiest motoring adventure! The week-long, 2188km journey is held to raise money to support Australian kids impacted by cancer.
The EsCarpade cars will roll into Grafton on Monday and Tuesday.
Clarence Valley Country Muster
WHEN: October 23 to 29
WHERE: Calliope
DETAILS:
The muster is back! After such a big success in 2016, the Clarence Valley Country Muster will thrill country lovers from all over the country.
For more information, www.cvcmuster.com.au
CB Radio Exhibition
WHEN: Tuesdays 9am to 1pm, and weekends 1pm to 4pm
WHERE: Lawrence Museum
DETAILS:
Lawrence Museum, in partnership with Mark Regan, Clarence Valley Amateur Radio group, is exhibiting a collection of CB equipment, ranging from the early radios, some quite rare, to later models.
Health Open Day
WHEN: Saturday, 10am to 2pm
WHERE: Ochre Health Centre, Grafton
DETAILS:
This community open day will allow the Clarence Valley community to connect with and source information from important health services in the area.
Spook Fest
WHEN: Tonight, 6pm to 9pm
WHERE: Grafton Regional Library
DETAILS:
Get on your dancing shoes and get down to the library for a spooky dance party. Clarence Youth Action and Clarence Valley Pride have combined to create and LGBTQI+ friendly event for the whole of the youth community.
Showground Markets
WHEN: Saturday
WHERE: Grafton Showground
DETAILS:
Enjoy a wide variety of stalls including all kinds of poultry, clothing, plants, jewellery, home- made cakes, produce, handicrafts, woodwork, second-hand goods and bric-a-brac, coffee and food. Don't miss out on Grafton Poultry Club's monthly cage bird sale at the same time.
Yamba River Markets
WHEN: Sunday
WHERE: Ford Park, Yamba
DETAILS:
The Yamba River Markets include local and regional food, craft, art and performing artists in a village atmosphere.
This weekend there will be two additions.
The Yoga Yurt will be at the western end of Ford Park from sunrise to 2pm. There will be yoga classes beginning at 6am throughout the day. Bookings are recommend, so call Kirra on 0407 790 209.
The Salty Kombi Show and Shine will also return with a cheerful parade of VW Kombi vans.
50th annual Jacaranda Carnival
WHEN: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
WHERE: Grafton Sports Centre
DETAILS:
The Jacaranda Hotel Basketball Carnival is turning 50 and to celebrate the Graftron Basketball Association is putting on the biggest carnival in recent memory with almost 60 teams nominating for the competition. Get out to the centre to check out some fun basketball action.