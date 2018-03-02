12 things to do this week
CLEAN UP AUSTRALIA DAY
WHEN: Sunday
WHERE: Across the Clarence Valley
DETAILS:
Over the past 29 years Clean Up Australia volunteers have cleaned the equivalent of 331,000 ute loads of rubbish - that's like having end to end utes stretched from Sydney to Brisbane.
CUA Day happens on March 4 and needs your help to clean up the places you love. If you head to www. cleanupaustraliaday.org.au and type in your postcode, you can join in the clean up.
VOPO CAMPFIRE SESSIONS
WHEN: Today, 2pm to 11pm
WHERE: Angophora Grove Walk, Minnie Water
DETAILS:
Continue the critical discussion around ecological preservation by celebrating the interwine of culture and wilderness under the full moon.
Get up close and personal with fascinating experts for thought-provoking sessions across astronomy, Aboriginal bush medicines and ecology.
Set up your tent or roll in with the van to enjoy one of the most diverse and abundant bioregions in Australia. Hike isolated trails and indulge in bush tucker. More information at https://vopo.earth/campfire illaroo/
DAY FOR SASHA
WHEN: Sunday 8.30am to 4.30pm
WHERE: Yamba Golf and Country Club
DETAILS:
Friends of the Berry family have organised The Day for Sasha, a fun day filled with golf, activities and live music for the whole family to raise funds to help support the family through Sasha's journey to recovery.
COMMUNITY CENTRE LAUNCH
WHEN: Saturday, 10am to 1pm
WHERE: Gateway Lifestyle, Yamba Waters
DETAILS:
Yamba Waters has a brand new addition with the Community Centre being completed and an upgrade to the pool area.
OPEN T-SHIRT HACK DAY
WHEN: Sunday, 9am to 3pm
WHERE: Hawthorne Rodeo Park, South Grafton
DETAILS:
Head down to Hawthorne Park for the Open T-Shirt Hack Day with ribbons for first to sixth place, and sashes for champion and reserve champion. Entries are 43 per class or 5 classes for $10. The canteen will be open.
ST ANDREW'S MARKETS
WHEN: Saturday, 8am to 1pm
WHERE: St Andrew's Church, Grafton
DETAILS:
Celebrate the beginning of Autumn with St Andrew's quarterly markets. There will be pre-loved books, cake stall, Devonshire teas, entertainment and lots more with something for everyone.
NAUTIQUE OWNERS REUNION
WHEN: Saturday and Sunday
WHERE: Big River Holiday Park
DETAILS:
Join in on the Nautique Owners Reunion and get out on the water for a weekend of fun.
Tickets from www. nautiquecentral.com.au
BABY MASSAGE CLASS
WHEN: Saturday
WHERE: 430 Peninsula Blvd
DETAILS:
Learn massage techniques and essential oils that can help with colic, sleep, digestion issues, relaxation and more. Two months to one year.
Cost is $45.
GLENREAGH MARKETS
WHEN: Saturday
WHERE: Glenreagh Hall
DETAILS:
At the Village Market Place, you can get your hands on locally grown produce, home baked goodies, arts and crafts and find a bargain.
GRAFTON RALLY DAY
WHEN: Sunday
WHERE: Hawthorne Park
DETAILS:
The Horse Driving Trials Club invites all level of drivers from beginners to seasoned drivers and those interested to know more about Competition Carriage Driving to join in at Grafton for the monthly training day. The training days cover different elements of driving throughout the year with experienced coaches and judges on hand to put attendees through their paces in a safe and supportive environment.
KIDS DISCO
WHEN: Saturday
WHERE: Grafton District Services Club\
DETAILS:
Families invited to come along to a disco to entertain the kids, with games and loads of prizes to win. Restaurant will be open from 5pm, with $10 schnitzel and $5 kids meals.
JAMES BENNETT LIVE AT PACIFIC HOTEL
WHEN: Sunday 4pm
WHERE: Pacific Hotel Yamba
DETAILS:
James Bennet is an Alternative Roots/ Folk artist from Newcastle. He incorporates six and twelve string guitars, Weissenborn lap steel, stomp box and harmonica.