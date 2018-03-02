12 things to do this week

Volunteers takes part in 'Clean Up Australia Day' at Coogee Beach in Sydney on Sunday, March. 4, 2012. 'Clean Up Australia Day', now in it's twenty third year, is a community-based event intended to encourages people to clean up their local areas. (AAP Image/Paul Miller) NO ARCHIVING

Volunteers takes part in 'Clean Up Australia Day' at Coogee Beach in Sydney on Sunday, March. 4, 2012. 'Clean Up Australia Day', now in it's twenty third year, is a community-based event intended to encourages people to clean up their local areas. (AAP Image/Paul Miller) NO ARCHIVING PAUL MILLER

CLEAN UP AUSTRALIA DAY

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: Across the Clarence Valley

DETAILS:

Over the past 29 years Clean Up Australia volunteers have cleaned the equivalent of 331,000 ute loads of rubbish - that's like having end to end utes stretched from Sydney to Brisbane.

CUA Day happens on March 4 and needs your help to clean up the places you love. If you head to www. cleanupaustraliaday.org.au and type in your postcode, you can join in the clean up.

VOPO CAMPFIRE SESSIONS

WHEN: Today, 2pm to 11pm

WHERE: Angophora Grove Walk, Minnie Water

DETAILS:

Continue the critical discussion around ecological preservation by celebrating the interwine of culture and wilderness under the full moon.

Get up close and personal with fascinating experts for thought-provoking sessions across astronomy, Aboriginal bush medicines and ecology.

Set up your tent or roll in with the van to enjoy one of the most diverse and abundant bioregions in Australia. Hike isolated trails and indulge in bush tucker. More information at https://vopo.earth/campfire illaroo/

DAY FOR SASHA

WHEN: Sunday 8.30am to 4.30pm

WHERE: Yamba Golf and Country Club

DETAILS:

Friends of the Berry family have organised The Day for Sasha, a fun day filled with golf, activities and live music for the whole family to raise funds to help support the family through Sasha's journey to recovery.

COMMUNITY CENTRE LAUNCH

WHEN: Saturday, 10am to 1pm

WHERE: Gateway Lifestyle, Yamba Waters

DETAILS:

Yamba Waters has a brand new addition with the Community Centre being completed and an upgrade to the pool area.

OPEN T-SHIRT HACK DAY

WHEN: Sunday, 9am to 3pm

WHERE: Hawthorne Rodeo Park, South Grafton

DETAILS:

Head down to Hawthorne Park for the Open T-Shirt Hack Day with ribbons for first to sixth place, and sashes for champion and reserve champion. Entries are 43 per class or 5 classes for $10. The canteen will be open.

ST ANDREW'S MARKETS

WHEN: Saturday, 8am to 1pm

WHERE: St Andrew's Church, Grafton

DETAILS:

Celebrate the beginning of Autumn with St Andrew's quarterly markets. There will be pre-loved books, cake stall, Devonshire teas, entertainment and lots more with something for everyone.

NAUTIQUE OWNERS REUNION

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: Big River Holiday Park

DETAILS:

Join in on the Nautique Owners Reunion and get out on the water for a weekend of fun.

Tickets from www. nautiquecentral.com.au

BABY MASSAGE CLASS

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: 430 Peninsula Blvd

DETAILS:

Learn massage techniques and essential oils that can help with colic, sleep, digestion issues, relaxation and more. Two months to one year.

Cost is $45.

GLENREAGH MARKETS

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Glenreagh Hall

DETAILS:

At the Village Market Place, you can get your hands on locally grown produce, home baked goodies, arts and crafts and find a bargain.

GRAFTON RALLY DAY

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: Hawthorne Park

DETAILS:

The Horse Driving Trials Club invites all level of drivers from beginners to seasoned drivers and those interested to know more about Competition Carriage Driving to join in at Grafton for the monthly training day. The training days cover different elements of driving throughout the year with experienced coaches and judges on hand to put attendees through their paces in a safe and supportive environment.

KIDS DISCO

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Grafton District Services Club\

DETAILS:

Families invited to come along to a disco to entertain the kids, with games and loads of prizes to win. Restaurant will be open from 5pm, with $10 schnitzel and $5 kids meals.

JAMES BENNETT LIVE AT PACIFIC HOTEL

WHEN: Sunday 4pm

WHERE: Pacific Hotel Yamba

DETAILS:

James Bennet is an Alternative Roots/ Folk artist from Newcastle. He incorporates six and twelve string guitars, Weissenborn lap steel, stomp box and harmonica.