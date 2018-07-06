12 things to do this week

John Flanagan Trio are heading to Grafton to play at the Pelican Playhouse tonight.

John Flanagan Trio are heading to Grafton to play at the Pelican Playhouse tonight. Contributed

John Flanagan Trio with Grace McDonald

WHEN:

Today 8-11.30pm

WHERE:

The Pelican Playhouse, 81 Through St, Grafton

DETAILS:

Australian folk band John Flanagan Trio combines '70s folk singer-songwriter influences with a range of contemporary Americana styles, from bluegrass and country to blues and jazz. Tickets: presale $20/$17 or at the door $25/$20. Available here: www.trybooking.com/book/

event?eid=368661&

Campdraft and Junior Rodeo

WHEN:

Saturday. Campdraft 7am. Rodeo 1pm.

WHERE:

TSR Coutts Crossing Armidale Rd

DETAILS:

This family fun-filled day with kids activities and many horse and rodeo events to watch. In support of a local charity organisation which strives to raise money for Westpac Rescue Helicopter, NSW Cancer Council and the local community.

Fashions on the Field's Disco

WHEN:

Saturday 5-8.30pm

WHERE:

Grafton District Services Club, Mary St, Grafton

DETAILS:

Come dressed in your racing finest for a jam-packed evening for the kids, with a fun-filled disco. At 6pm there will be a best-dressed judging fashion parade, with lots of prizes to win.

Pseudo Echo Live

WHEN:

Saturday 8-11.30pm

WHERE:

Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba, 44 Wooli St, Yamba

DETAILS:

Pseudo Echo pioneered the 1980s electro sound in Australia and quickly established themselves as one of the most successful and influential bands in the country. This is an 18+ event. Purchase tickets at reception or here www.events.

ticketbooth.com.

au/event/ pseudo-echo-2018

South Grafton Cup Day Calcutta

WHEN:

Saturday

WHERE:

South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club

DETAILS:

Come down to the club to get your hands on a potential winner with the South Grafton Cup Calcutta. This social event will be all about racing but watch out which horses you bid on.

Grafton Toyota South Grafton Cup Day

WHEN:

Sunday

WHERE:

Grafton Racecourse, 284 Powell St, Grafton

DETAILS:

Features $50,000 South Grafton Cup 1600m, Grafton Shoppingworld Fashions on the Field "Face of the Carnival” contest, live music in the WestLawn area and more. Tickets available from the CRJC office.

NAIDOC Opening Ceremony

WHEN:

Sunday 4pm until Sunset

WHERE:

In front of the Grafton Super Clinic, 4 Clarence St, Grafton

DETAILS:

There will be a corroboree with Bundjalung and Gumbaynggirr dancers to celebrate culture. Held at the big willow at the riverbank in front of clinic.

GDSC Ramornie Handicap Calcutta

WHEN:

Tuesday 7-7.30pm

WHERE:

Grafton District Services Club, cnr Mary and Fry streets, Grafton.

DETAILS:

Come down the GDSC to get your hands on a potential winner with the Ramornie Handicap Calcutta.

GDSC Ramornie Handicap

WHEN:

Wednesday 10.30am

WHERE:

Grafton Racecourse, 284 Powell St, Grafton

DETAILS:

Featuring the $160,000 Grafton District Services Club Ramornie Hcp, $50,000 Tursa Employment and Training Inglis Bonus Grafton Guineas, live music in the WestLawn area and more. Tickets available from the CRJC office.

Grafton Cup Calcutta

WHEN:

Wednesday 7-7.30pm

WHERE:

Grafton District Services Club, Cnr Mary and Fry streets, Grafton

DETAILS:

Come down the GDSC to get your hands on a potential winner. You will get the chance to bid on your favourite.

G McMullan Contracting Grafton Cup

WHEN:

Thursday 10.30am

WHERE:

Grafton Racecourse, 284 Powell St, Grafton

DETAILS:

This day $160,000 G McMullan Contracting Grafton Cup, Grafton Shoppingworld Cup Day Fashions on the Field, live music in the WestLawn area.