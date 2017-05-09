11 events not to be missed in the Clarence

Big River Campdraft

WHEN: Friday, Saturday, Sunday

WHERE: Hawthorn Park, South Grafton

DETAILS: This weekend boasts a full campdraft schedule, a gymkhana for the kids on Sunday and entertainment on Friday and Saturday night, there will be a Junior Stockman's Challenge on Friday night and an Adult Stockman's Challenge Saturday night. Not to forget the Jackpot Barrel Race to raise money for breast cancer research.

There will be full canteen and bar facilitates available throughout the event.

RELATED STORY: Campdraft kicks into action at Grafton

Ross Coghill during the running of the maiden and novice combined drafts at the Big River Campdraft on Friday afternoon. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner JoJo Newby

Gallery Opening

WHEN: Friday, 5.30pm

WHERE: Regional Gallery

DETAILS: Wild Australia curator, Michael Aird, speaking at the opening of the latest exhibitions at the Grafton Regional Gallery.

The three new exhibitions starting are Wild Australia, On a Walk: Nicola Moss and Susan Harris, Collection: Indigenous Artworks.

Grafton to Inverell

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Race starts at the Crown Hotel

South African cyclist Keagan Girdlestone will be tackling his biggest challenge back on the bike this weekend in the Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic. Facebook/Keagan Girdlestone

DETAILS: One of the toughest one-day race cycles in the country kicks off in Grafton this Saturday. Riders will take a 228km journey, which includes a 17km climb up the Gibraltar Rang between Grafton and Inverell.

Race starts are staggered at 7.15am, 7.25am and 7.35am. Some of the best spots to see the race are on Bent St and the Gwydir Hwy.

Paint A Pelican

WHEN: Saturday, from 9am

WHERE: Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton

DETAILS: Have you ever painted a pelican? Well, this weekend, you might get the chance. The Pelican Playhouse is holding a working bee to help paint the theatre. If you've got half an hour or even a few hours up your sleeve, head down to the Pelican to lend a hand.

Volunteers have been busy giving the Pelican Playhouse in South Grafton a makeover. Contributed

Country Music

WHEN: Sunday, 1pm

WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS: Enjoy an afternoon of country music at the Maclean Bowling Club. Walk up artists are always welcome to perform along with local artists.

The afternoon is free, with meals available at the club.

For more information or inquiries, phone Doreen on 66452203 or Val on 66452973.

Maclean Markets

WHEN: Saturday, 8am to 1pm

WHERE: Car park near Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS: Enjoy the Maclean Markets this weekend with stalls offering an array of items including jewellery, clothing, plants, craft items, freshly baked cookies and cakes and a great range of fresh produce.

Movie Night

WHEN: Saturday, 6pm

WHERE: Lawrence Hall

DETAILS: To help celebrate the 125th birthday of the Lawrence Hall, there will be a movie night on this weekend for the whole family. Shrek will begin at 6.30pm and The Picture Show Man will begin at 8.20pm. Entry is $2, with food and drinks also available.

Uke Hop

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: South Grafton Ex-Services

DETAILS: Enjoy a 50s and 60s themed event in South Grafton this weekend. You and your group are invited to perform on Saturday morning from 10am. On Saturday afternoon, there will be a combined jam with music projected and supplied to all entrants, and on Sunday evening, there will be a 50s and 60s rock'n'roll dance with the Big River Rockets. Entry is free.

Uke Hop brings musicians to Grafton

Grafton Uke Fest: The Grafton Ukettes get ready for this weekend's Uke Hop at the SOuth Club

James Morrison

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: Grafton Shoppingworld, the Salvation Army Hall and Christ Church Cathedral

James Morrison gig is going to be special

DETAILS: James Morrison will be making a free public appearance at Grafton Shoppingworld on Saturday after 1pm and will appear as a guest of honour at the Just Brass rehearsal on Sunday. The events are free.

He is also playing a ticketed concert at the Christ Church Cathedral on Saturday night.

RELATED STORY: James Morrison gig is going to be special

James morrison

Antiques Fair

WHEN: Friday to Sunday

WHERE: The Barn, Grafton Showground

DETAILS: Find treasures at the Grafton Antiques and Collectables Fair this weekend. All items on display are for sale. Entry is $8 and you can come and go as you please over the weekend. Children under 14 are free if accompanied by an adults.

Opening hours are Friday from 5pm to 8pm, Saturday from 10am to 4pm and Sunday, from 10am to 3pm.

Alpaca Open Day

WHEN: Sunday, 10am to 3pm

WHERE: 2276 Lawrence Rd, Lower Southgate

DETAILS: Clarence Valley Alpaca Studs are holding an open day for Alpaca Awareness Week.

Entry is free and you can enjoy a free Devonshire tea and a Pat-A-Paca in a friendly atmosphere. Alpaca fleece products will be for sale.