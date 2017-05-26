23°
12 things to do this weekend in the Clarence

26th May 2017 10:00 AM
Saskia Ramsey is fabulous in her role of Elle in a scene from rehearsals for Maclean High's production of Legally Blonde: The Musical.
Saskia Ramsey is fabulous in her role of Elle in a scene from rehearsals for Maclean High's production of Legally Blonde: The Musical.

Yamba Country Music

WHEN:

Sunday, noon

WHERE:

Yamba Bowling Club

DETAILS:

Rene Diaz will be taking the stage this weekend at the Yamba Country Music session. Don't miss an excellent afternoon of music.

Day for girls

WHEN

: Today, 9am-noon

WHERE:

Anglican Church, Maclean

DETAILS:

Special cutting and sewing day for girls. There will be no packing at this week's session. Bring scissors, cutting boards and machines if possible.

Lanbruk's Gunyah

WHEN:

Sunday, 10am-3pm

WHERE:

423 Carrs Peninsula Rd, Carrs Peninsula

DETAILS:

Entry to museum, farm animals, olive tastings are $5 per person with kids under 12 free. Drinks and home-made sponges with jam and cream available for $7. Gift shop will be open. For more information phone 66426640.

Grafton Polocrosse Carnival

WHEN:

Saturday and Sunday

WHERE:

Hawthorne Park, South Grafton

DETAILS:

Enjoy some fast-paced action with players competing from all over New South Wales and Queensland. Bar and canteen available all weekend. Entry to watch is free.

Daywalk from South Evans Head to Snapper Rock

When:

Sunday, 8am

Where:

Meet at car park behind Tourist Office (McDonald's) to car pool

Details:

Drive to Evans Head. Medium grade coastal walk to Snapper Rocks and back. Swim optional. Drinks at Evans Head after walk. Cost $5 for non-members plus petrol share. Booking essential. For more information contact walk leader Loni on 0439273289.

Folk Session

WHEN:

Saturday, 1pm

WHERE:

Copmanhurst Pre-School

DETAILS:

Enjoy an afternoon of folk music with great people. Bring your voices and acoustic instruments and show off your skills. There are song folders to share around and always new people to meet. Don't forget to bring your own chair and also refreshments, which can be kept cold in the fridge and freezer provided. Cost is $5, which goes towards hiring the venue. For more information get in touch with Mazza on 66473274.

Caged Bird Show

WHEN:

Sunday, from 10am

WHERE:

Grafton Showground

DETAILS:

The Clarence River District Caged Bird Club is holding its annual show this weekend. There is free entry to the public for viewing of the birds between 10am and 1pm. There will be exhibitors from Queensland and all over NSW, showing a variety of birds.

Sorry Day film

WHEN

Today, noon

WHERE:

Saraton Theatre

DETAILS:

Join CRANES as it acknowledges National Sorry Day at the Saraton Theatre with the documentary Servant or Slave. The film follows the lives of Aboriginal women who were stolen from their families and trained to be domestic servants. Entry is free and there is no need to RSVP. A free softdrink and popcorn will be provided.

Legally Blonde

WHEN:

Today and Saturday

WHERE:

Maclean Civic Hall

DETAILS:

Maclean High School will be performing the musical Legally Blonde for the next two weeks at the Maclean Civic Hall. With a cast of more than 50 talented students, the 21/2-hour performance follows the rollercoaster ride portrayed in the popular movie of the same name. Tickets can be purchased from the school.

Pelican Playhouse working bee

WHEN:

Sunday, from 9am

WHERE:

Pelican Playhouse

DETAILS:

Help bring the Pelican Playhouse to life by helping paint the building as part of its rejuvenation. Even just one hour of your time will help. Refreshments will be available for all those who lend a helping hand.

Museum open

WHEN:

Sunday, 1-3pm

WHERE:

Copmanhurst Saddlery Museum

DETAILS:

Enjoy a journey through history with photo and memorabilia of Copmanhurst's past. Contact Leone Roberts on 66449211 for more details.

Clash of the heads local derby

WHEN:

Saturday, 2pm

WHERE:

Ken Leeson Oval, Iluka

DETAILS:

It will be a meeting of the behemoths when Iluka Cossacks host their neighbouring rivals Yamba Buccaneers in the first local derby clash of the Far North Coast rugby season. Iluka had the wood in the clashes between the clubs last year, but a new-look Yamba outfit will be ready to change the status quo.
12 things to do this weekend in the Clarence

