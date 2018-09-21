Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Shark attack victim flown out of Mackay
News

12-year-old shark victim flown to Brisbane

Madura Mccormack
by
21st Sep 2018 10:42 AM | Updated: 10:42 AM

UPDATE 10.40AM: THE 12-year-old shark bite victim has been transferred to the RFDS plane as of 10.30am. 

She will be flown to Brisbane Airport before being transported via ambulance to Lady Cilento. 

 

INITIAL: A YOUNG girl mauled by a shark in the Whitsundays is due to be medically evacuated to Brisbane this morning.

A spokeswoman for the Royal Flying Doctor Service confirmed the 12-year-old girl, believed to be from New Zealand, is scheduled to be flown via fixed wing aircraft to Brisbane from Mackay Airport at 10am.

The girl is in a critical condition after being mauled by a shark about 1.45pm on Thursday at Cid Harbour, the second attack at the spot in less than 24 hours.

It is understood the girl will be escorted to the airport by the Queensland Ambulance Service, before being flown with at least one doctor and nurse to Brisbane.

She was bitten just below the groin and suffered major blood loss.

She will then be taken to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, a Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital spokeswoman confirmed the first shark attack victim, Justine Barwick, 46, is in a stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

brisbane editors picks emergency lady cilento mackay mackay shark attack queensland whitsundays shark attack
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Do you recognise these two?

    Do you recognise these two?

    Crime Police seek community's help in finding male and female

    • 21st Sep 2018 9:15 AM
    RAIN: Who copped it and who missed out

    RAIN: Who copped it and who missed out

    Weather Grafton received almost no rain yesterday

    • 21st Sep 2018 9:59 AM
    Dog attack sparks concern

    premium_icon Dog attack sparks concern

    News Pet owner describes rogue animal in national park

    Changed traffic conditions for new bridge work

    Changed traffic conditions for new bridge work

    News Traffic changes across Grafton will take place

    • 21st Sep 2018 9:55 AM

    Local Partners