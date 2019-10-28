120-seat restaurant on the cards for iconic beachfront site

A development application has been lodged for a new restaurant at the site of the old Shelly's on the Beach Cafe at East Ballina.

A development application has been lodged for a new restaurant at the site of the old Shelly's on the Beach Cafe at East Ballina. Marc Stapelberg

A NEW cafe is one step closer for an iconic beachfront site in Ballina, with a development application now on public exhibition.

The council-owned site, on Shelly Beach Rd at East Ballina, was once home to the popular Shelly's on the Beach Cafe.

The site was first developed for use as a cafe back in the early 1990s.

The lease for cafe was transferred to the owners of Fishheads @ Byron in 2012, but they closed the cafe and revealed grand plans to demolish the existing building and develop a new restaurant on the site.

The council worked closely with the owners to acquire more land at a cost of $240,000 to accommodate Fishheads' proposed new building.

However no work was ever done on the site.

In November last year, the building was completely destroyed in a fire, and the council moved to terminate Fishheads' lease for the site.

Following a comprehensive tender process, the selected proponent has now lodged a DA with Ballina Shire Council for a new restaurant, at a cost of $540,000.

According to documents lodged with the council by planners Newton Denny Chapelle, the new cafe/restaurant would include indoor and outdoor dining areas with seating for 120 people.

It would be open from 7am until 10pm.

The DA is on public exhibition until November 7.

For more information, visit www.ballina.nsw.gov.au and click on "DAs online" and then "Applications on Exhibition".