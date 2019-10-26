$12,000 to help bushfire ravaged communities recover

CLARENCE Valley ratepayers will provide up to $12,000 to help its bushfire-affected outlying communities recover from the fires.

At Tuesday's meeting Clarence Valley Council supported a mayoral minute calling for the cash donations as well as working with volunteer organisations and the communities of Ewingar and Dundarribin and other affected areas in recovery operations.

The council also voted to send condolences to the families of the two people who lost their lives, Gwen Hyde and Bob Lindsey from Coongbar, in the fires of October 7.

Clarence Valley mayor Jim Simmons' visit to the fire ravaged areas led to his minute seeking to provide added support for those communities.

During debate of the minute councillors were careful to estalish a process to work in with the State Government and neighbouring councils during the recovery process.

How to provide support of for organisations like Blaze Aid, which helps landowners repair fencing damaged in fires, provoke was an example of the issues facing the recovery.

Blaze Aid aims to provide volunteers to work with councils in local government areas.

Cr Debrah Novak said one of the key problems for Blaze Aid was the absence of mobile reception in the area.

The council has identified spending $1300 to install a mobile phone booster at Ewingar Hall, if it will improve mobile coverage in the area.

Cr Greg Clancy said while it was important to provide this sort of support he said the council also needed to look at the bigger picture of the effects climate changes was having in the region and the strategies the council could put in place to deal with it.