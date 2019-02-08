17 million ice deals stopped after record $1.29b haul

Police yesterday arrested six people in Victoria and NSW allegedly involved in the shipment. Source: Supplied

FEDERAL agents say 17 million Australian meth deals have been thwarted by a record seizure of 1.7 tonnes of the drug in the United States.

The seizure - worth an estimated $1.29 billion - was the largest ever bound for Australian shores and biggest domestic seizure in US history.

1.7 tonnes of methylamphetamine was seized in the US bound for Australia. Source: Supplied

Six people were arrested in NSW and Victoria yesterday over their alleged involvement with the US-based organised crime syndicate.

Blocks of the deadly narcotic had been concealed for shipment, including inside audio equipment.

A 31-year-old man was arrested in Hinchinbrook, in Western Sydney, on Wednesday over his alleged connection to the shipment.

AFP officers at a home on South Liverpool Rd in Hinchinbrook on Wednesday. Picture: Jonathan Ng

As AFP officers arrived to arrest the man at his home on South Liverpool St, they also allegedly discovered a clandestine drug lab at the home. Fire and Rescue crews had to be called in while federal agents executed a search warrant.

A 25-year-old Bonnyrigg Heights man was also arrested yesterday over his alleged connection to the syndicate.

An AFP detection dog was also involved in the operation at Hinchinbrook. Picture: Jonathan Ng

The drug lab was allegedly discovered when investigators arrived to arrest the man over the shipment. Picture: Jonathan Ng