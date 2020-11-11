Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 12-year-old girl who has been missing since last Friday contacted her parents on Tuesday, but police do not know where she is.
A 12-year-old girl who has been missing since last Friday contacted her parents on Tuesday, but police do not know where she is.
News

Police raise fears over missing girl

by Darren Cartwright
11th Nov 2020 5:51 PM

Concerns have been raised over the whereabouts of a 12-year-old Queensland girl who has been missing for five days.

Police have called on the public for help to locate the high-school-aged student who was last spotted on Friday at a fast-food store in the Darling Downs region.

She was seen at a fast-food store on Margaret Street, Newtown, a suburb of Toowoomba, around 9pm and last contacted her family on Tuesday.

Have you seen this missing 12-year-old girl? Police have released an image but not the name of a girl who has been missing since last Friday. Picture: Supplied /QPS
Have you seen this missing 12-year-old girl? Police have released an image but not the name of a girl who has been missing since last Friday. Picture: Supplied /QPS

Police and her family hold concerns for her welfare, given her young age.

The girl is described as caucasian, around 160cm in height, of a slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black fitted dress and a black hoodie.

Anyone who has seen the teenager or has further information is urged to contact police.

Originally published as 12yo girl missing for five days

missing girl

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PURPLE REIGNS: 68 shopfronts fill Jaca Festival void in 2020

        Premium Content PURPLE REIGNS: 68 shopfronts fill Jaca Festival void in 2020

        News AND THE WINNER IS... this year saw a spike in Go Purple entries as Grafton businesses took it upon themselves to spread the jacaranda cheer.

        Berejiklian ‘mortified’ over QLD’s Victorian border call

        Premium Content Berejiklian ‘mortified’ over QLD’s Victorian border call

        News Gladys Berejiklian has lashed out yet again at Queensland Premier

        HEY SYDNEY! We’re still the Jacaranda kings!

        Premium Content HEY SYDNEY! We’re still the Jacaranda kings!

        News North Sydney Council mayor proclaims they’ll expand tourist offering, but a spot on...

        KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #4

        Premium Content KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #4

        Cricket VOTE NOW: Wrap up of CRCA Cricket fixtures and the Best XI from this week’s...