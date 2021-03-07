Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

12yo Sydney girl missing for four days

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
7th Mar 2021 2:33 PM

 

Police are appealing for assistance to locate a young girl reported missing from Western Sydney this week.

Amelia Hamza, 12, was last seen leaving a home on Denbern Street in Dean Park about 12pm on Thursday.

The young girl failed to return home and authorities were alerted to her disappearance on Saturday.

Missing Sydney West girl Amelia Hamza, who has not been seen since Thursday.
Missing Sydney West girl Amelia Hamza, who has not been seen since Thursday.

Police and family hold concerns for Amelia's welfare due to her young age.

Initial inquiries have led police to believe she spent time in the Sydney CBD on Saturday.

Amelia is described as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, about 150cm tall, of slim build, with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as 12yo Sydney girl missing for four days

More Stories

editors picks missing person

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lucky escape for two men after boat capsizes at Wooli

        Premium Content Lucky escape for two men after boat capsizes at Wooli

        News Marine Rescue NSW were called to save two men who had been thrown from their boat after it capsized on the Wooli Bar

        What got the Clarence talking this week?

        Premium Content What got the Clarence talking this week?

        Opinion From roadworks that are seemingly taking forever to the caring local paramedics...

        SPIRITUAL MATTERS: The light that delights

        Premium Content SPIRITUAL MATTERS: The light that delights

        Religion & Spirituality ‘Light is essential if we are to see clearly and not fumble around half-guessing...

        30+ PHOTOS: All the latest from big weekend of cricket

        Premium Content 30+ PHOTOS: All the latest from big weekend of cricket

        Cricket It’s getting towards the pointy end of the season, and we went to every top grade...