Crash in Thuringowa Dr, Kirwan. Picture: Matt Taylor
News

12yo taken to hospital after single vehicle crash

Caitlan Charles
by and CAITLAN CHARLES
14th Jun 2020 8:27 PM
UPDATE: A MAN with a compound leg fracture has been freed from a car on Thuringowa Drive after it crashed into a power pole.

The 50 year old had been stuck in the vehicle for about an hour as emergency services worked to stabilise him.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said it was a "tricky" extraction, but the man was not entrapped.

A 12-year-old boy was also transported to Townsville University Hospital with abdominal injuries.

Police, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene just before 6pm.

INITIAL: A PERSON is stuck in a vehicle following a single-vehicle crash in Kirwan.

It is understood a vehicle with multiple passengers crashed into a power pole on Thuringowa Dr just before 6pm, near the intersection of Greenwood Dr.

It is understood the at least one person is still stuck in the vehicle.

Queensland Ambulance Service has assessed two people and taken one to hospital.

Police are conducting traffic control at the scene.

MORE TO COME

 

Crash on Thuringowa Dr, Kirwan. Picture: Townsville
Crash on Thuringowa Dr, Kirwan. Picture: Townsville

 

